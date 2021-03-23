Coronavirus Astra Zeneca supplies only a third of vaccines to the EU – Minister Tuppurainen: “Finland is cautious about export restrictions”

European ministers discussed the vaccination situation in Europe on Tuesday. There was no good news for Astra Zeneca.

Brussels

European the member states of the union will consider the gloomy disease situation in europe on tuesday. The meeting of European ministers focused on vaccinations and their acceleration.

Vice – President of the Commission Maroš Šefčovičin according to the third wave is approaching and “now is not the time to raise your eyes from the ball”.

“The production of vaccines is at the core, and Astra Zeneca’s delivery volumes are still lower than promised,” Šefčovič said at a post-meeting news conference.

According to current estimates, Astra Zeneca will be able to deliver 70 million of the promised 180 million vaccines by the end of June in the second quarter. This is about a third of what was promised. Other vaccine companies deliver what they promise or more.

April – June between 200 million Pfizer and Biontech vaccines, 55 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines, 35 million Moderna vaccines, Šefčovič listed. Only one dose of Johnson’s vaccine is needed.

“The vaccination target, 70 percent of the adult population by the end of the summer, is realistic.”

The pain with Astra Zeneca’s contract has been going on for a long time. Chief negotiator of EU vaccine agreements Sandra Gallina said to EU parliamentarians on Tuesday that Astra’s actions have already become a “reputational damage” to the EU.

“The company is now producing the vaccine for the EU in one of the five factories mentioned in the agreement. It’s not in a very good position to defend itself, ”Gallina said.

The EU Commission has sent a letter to Astra warning of the legal process, to which the company must respond. According to Gallina, the EU is forced to consider legal action.

Ills Astra with Zeneca are also tightened the gap between the EU and Britain. One of the issues in dispute is the plant of the Dutch subcontractor Halix, which has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency. However, it can supply vaccines to Britain.

Approval for the plant is expected on Thursday.

In February, the EU introduced a mechanism to restrict the export of vaccines, which will allow it to ban vaccine consignments from leaving the EU. President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed tightening the mechanism to an export ban. In this way, the EU could secure the production of the Halix plant for itself.

The export ban will be discussed at the EU summit starting on Thursday.

European Ministers attended the meeting Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) said that Finland supports the continuation of export restrictions in a difficult disease situation. Tuppurainen did not take a direct position on the stricter export ban.

“Finland is cautious about such export restrictions as such. They quite often give rise to reactions. We don’t want the vaccine trade to be creating new barriers to trade like that that could defeat nascent reconstruction and growth. ”

“If an export ban comes up, it should be carefully weighed. Finland hopes that a solution will be found primarily through negotiations. ”

In addition to the production at the Dutch plant, EU countries have been concerned about the even distribution of vaccines among the member states. Austria has raised with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia’s concern that the distribution of vaccines left over from the other member countries among the member states would not have been transparent.

Tuppurainen Austria’s concerns were raised at Tuesday’s meeting. Austria has called on other EU leaders to take action to resolve the situation.

“The tone of the debate is unfortunate. The EU should not be blamed for joint procurement if it has made its own choices so that there are fewer vaccines. ”

Thursday’s executive meeting will also be negotiating vaccination passport i.e. the so-called green certificate. It will be ready for use as early as June. The passport would show either a coronary vaccine taken, a diseased disease, or a negative corona test result.

According to Tuppurainen, Finland has consistently supported the development of a common certificate that would be recognized at different borders.

“Development is underway and it is still too early to outline where this green certificate would be used. The important thing is that it does not discriminate, because vaccination is voluntary and a significant proportion of people have not yet been vaccinated. ”