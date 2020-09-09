Health authorities will have to continue to wait a little longer before a vaccine against Covid-19 is born. The Astra Zeneca laboratory was among the most advanced in the research to find this vaccine. Unfortunately, during the last tests carried out, a patient had a bad reaction to the treatment. Therefore, in order not to take any risk until the issue is resolved, the laboratory has suspended its tests.

Achieving a vaccine is a major global issue, it is even becoming an obsession in some countries. In the United States, President Donald Trump is pushing the two main laboratories, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, to be the first to find this vaccine. He makes it a campaign argument for the next presidential election. The other States have also invested massively in laboratories which now find themselves under pressure while research requires a certain time before finding a solution.

