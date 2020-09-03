Associations are terribly weakened by the coronavirus crisis. Some of them are on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. Others hang on and try to stay afloat like the Encas-Danses association in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). Here, the dancers come back enthusiastic, which pushes Nicolas Bourgeais, the director, to continue: “Without the members, we cannot continue so the objective is to allow them to feel good. “

Determined associations

A member testifies in this direction: “We have so much fun getting back to dancing… It’s true that the mask is a bit inconvenient, but you get used to it!“An optimism shared by the president of the association, Dianéva Poirson:”We want to stay positive by telling ourselves that everything will be able to resume, that life will be able to resume. “On the other hand, a choir struggles to bring back its members, which makes its future more than uncertain.

