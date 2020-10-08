Coronavirus Asli Demirgüç-Kunt of the World Bank: “If the financial crisis is still ahead, recovery may be jeopardized”

“The current crisis started as a health crisis and state governments had to act quickly. After that, there was the deepest economic crisis we have seen, ”says Asli Demirgüç-Kunt.

Eastern Europe and emerging economies in Central Asia such as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, more than 2.2 million people will be below the poverty line this year, says World Bank chief economist for Europe and Central Asia Asli Demirgüç-Kunt via video call from Washington.

The World Bank has set the poverty line in these emerging economies at $ 3.20 (about $ 2.70) in daily spending.

The region’s economies will shrink by 4.4 percent this year. It is the worst recession the region has faced since the 2008 global financial crisis. Demirgüç-Kunt and the World Bank analyze the development of the countries in a report published on Wednesday, “Covid-19 and Human Capital”.

Although Poverty has increased in Eastern Europe during the coronavirus pandemic, with emerging economies expected to recover in 2021, Demirgüç-Kunt says. However, the recovery is on a fragile footing.

According to Demirgüç-Kunti, economies should focus on three stages in particular during the recovery. First and foremost, however, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus needs to be brought under control, he says.

After that, the first step is to strengthen the governance of the countries.

“In the long run, good governance is one of the most important factors in productivity growth. Pre-pandemic anti-corruption campaigns as well as deregulation have helped many economies in the region fight corruption. We also need to invest in these now, ”says Demirgüç-Kunt.

In the second phase, according to Demirgüç-Kunti, the focus should be on investment and the private sector.

“Participatory markets are particularly needed to attract private investment and capital flows to countries outside the European Union. To boost productivity, countries need well-targeted reform programs. ”

Third, countries should focus on education and technology.

“Inequality in regions increases if citizens do not have access to the network. The ability to adopt new technologies should also be developed, ”says Demirgüç-Kunt.

Significant investments in quality education and healthcare are particularly important, according to Demirgüç-Kunti.

“School closures can lead to learning losses equivalent to one-third of a full year. They are likely to increase inequality by affecting already disadvantaged students. ”

Universities, on the other hand, need to invest in preparing students for the challenges of today’s labor market.

IMF director general Kristina Georgieva compared at the beginning of the year that the world is now struggling with the same phenomena that led to the 1929 stock market crash. On top of that is another coronavirus pandemic and now states are in debt at a record pace. Does Demirgüç-Kunt see similarities to the 1920s?

“I see a lot of similarities, but also differences. The current crisis began as a health crisis and national governments had to act quickly. Since then, we have faced the deepest economic crisis we have seen. ”

Now everyone is excited to see if there is another financial crisis after the health crisis and the economic crisis, Demirgüç-Kunt says.

As early as January, the World Bank warned that all previous waves of global debt growth had ended in a financial crisis. In 50 years, this has been the case, especially in emerging economies.

“If the crisis is not handled carefully and carefully, there may still be a financial crisis ahead. States now rely on the banking sector to repay loans. And the banks believe they can handle it. If the financial crisis is still ahead, the recovery could be jeopardized. It is still unclear whether the banks will withstand these attacks. ”

In Washington headquartered in the world, the mission of the World Bank is to reduce poverty in the world. The President is currently the President of the World Bank Donald Trumpin a solid supporter David Malpass.

Finland joined the World Bank in 1948. Although poverty has risen around the world in recent decades, there is still a huge gap between the extremely poor and the extremely rich.