Coronavirus As vaccinations progress, viral variants may circulate that circumvent the protection afforded by vaccinations.

Already, the South African variant, which partially avoids immunity, is spreading at an alarming rate in Finland.
In Finland there are probably already hundreds of infections with the South African coronavirus variant, and its wider spread is now a matter of concern. You see, it is able to partially evade the immune protection provided by the infection or vaccine.
The South African and equally similarly evasive Brazilian variant will gain an advantage as vaccinations progress.
