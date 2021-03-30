Coronavirus Are young people returning to contact hours in the Helsinki metropolitan area? Coron Fist announces new policies at 3 p.m.

Hus has recommended continuing education for high school and high school students.

Schools the continuation of distance learning and restrictions on recreational opportunities are once again being considered when the metropolitan area’s corona coordination group met at noon.

HS will follow the press conference from 3 p.m.

In accordance with the decisions in force, upper secondary and secondary education in the Helsinki metropolitan area is coming to an end on the second day of Easter, ie 5 April. If distance learning is to continue next week, a new decision should be made today.

In distance education, primary schools are 7–10. students and secondary students. The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has recommended that distance education be continued at least until 11 April.

Coordination group member Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (sd) did not anticipate before the meeting what decisions are promised.

“All restrictions related to the corona are under consideration on the table,” says Viljanen.

In Vantaa, the incidence of infections has decreased during the current restrictions. Of the 100 confirmed cases of covid-19, 40-50 cases have dropped to the daily rate.

Today, 138 infections were diagnosed in Helsinki today, 35 in Espoo and 45 in Vantaa.

There are possible new restrictions on movement before the Parliament, but according to Viljanen, their consideration will take time and will not have time to directly affect the meeting of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group.

“I myself am going to appear before the Committee on Administrative tomorrow. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs is considering its position. If the preparations are completed next week, the President of the Republic could sign the law next Friday, when it could enter into force on 12 April, ”says Viljanen.

The metropolitan area cities have strongly pushed for decisions on the weighted regional distribution of coronary vaccines according to the epidemic situation to be taken in parallel with possible restrictions on movement.

“However, the risk of both illness and death is greatest here in the Helsinki metropolitan area,” says Viljanen.

The Corona Coordination Group will announce its new policies in the afternoon. In addition to the mayors and other directors of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the group includes representatives of the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

In one of the agreed guidelines, formal decisions are made by different authorities according to their powers. Most of these decisions are coming to an end either in mid-April or at the end of April.

April Until the 14th day, the decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland to close the public spaces is valid. The restriction applies to, among other things, indoor sports venues, public saunas and swimming pools, dance venues and choir activities, indoor playgrounds and public lounges in shopping malls.

However, it is possible to use the interior like private gyms if they have a maximum of ten guests at a time. In a revision of the Infectious Diseases Act being prepared by the country’s government, private gyms could be completely shut down.

The restriction on public events or gatherings of more than six people also extends to 14 April.

All customer facilities open to the public, with the exception of guided hobbies for children born in 2008 and later, will remain closed in April. This means, for example, all the houses of culture, museums and youth facilities in cities. The contact teaching at the colleges has been suspended and the colleges have switched to distance learning in November.

In addition to these, restrictions on young people’s hobbies will apply until the end of April. Guided recreational activities can be organized in indoor and outdoor spaces managed by cities only for those born in 2008 and later.