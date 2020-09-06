This mother has chosen yoga as a back-to-school activity. Like almost all sports, the discipline will have to bend to the health context. “What will change is that the rugs will have to be personal, everyone will bring their own rug whereas before we lent them”, explains Isabelle de Saint-Jores, yoga teacher

At 9 years old, Agathe will go to the gym despite the virus. “It’s always great to do it, even if there are security measures”, she confides. Christophe Chaboud, judo teacher, is categorical, there will be no mask in his class: “It will be torn off as soon as we are in close contact, it is not possible”, he specifies. Football has resumed, security measures reassure parents: “There is contact between the children but there is hydroalcoholic gel at the entrance, I ask him to wash his hands afterwards, I am not more worried than that”, testifies a mother.

Read also