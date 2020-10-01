Coronavirus Are schools preparing for distance learning again? In Helsinki, the state of emergency is only entered in the deep spread phase

Students in the profession have done some distance in Helsinki all autumn, and high school graduates have been at home for safety reasons.

Helsinki is not yet moving to alternating distance learning in its primary schools. For older schoolchildren hybrid model the transition on a city-wide scale is unlikely to occur during the acceleration phase of the coronavirus epidemic.

And not immediately after all, if Uusimaa were to enter a more serious stage of spread. Such a decision has been prepared, but will only be made if necessary.

“It would be such a big decision that it would only be made in an extreme situation. Children and young people have the primary right to receive contact education, ”says the Director of Education Liisa Pohjolainen.

He re-evaluates the infection situation on a weekly basis with the health authorities. With regard to individual schools, decisions on distance learning have already been made three times: this week in Meilahti secondary school, previously in Kannelmäki and Merilahti primary schools. These have been that there have been such extensive and also staffed exposures in schools that it would be difficult to organize teaching normally.

If we were to move to a broader hybrid model, it would mean high school students taking turns in distance learning every three weeks. In a worse situation, primary school students from the fourth grade up would face the same. The smallest ones are kept in contact teaching and the arrangement does not affect kindergartens either.

Helsinki already in the autumn surveyed school premises and asked parents about, for example, home information technology. The same has been done in neighboring cities.

The municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area are negotiating together to fight the epidemic, but they can also make different decisions.

In Helsinki, Pohjolainen has been temporarily given the power to decide on the transition to a hybrid model, if necessary. In Espoo and Vantaa, such a right has also been temporarily granted to senior officials, so there would be no need to make a separate political decision on the matter. In theory, therefore, schools could switch to rotation in a few days.

Every week, Helsinki has reported infections in some schools. In them, the infection is typically acquired at some leisure time and those quarantined in schools have not become ill.

“It shows me that safety intervals and other safety instructions have been well followed,” says Pohjolainen.

On the other degree study alternately has kind of already been done all fall.

For example, at the largest vocational school in Helsinki and Finland, the Stad Vocational College has staggered teaching.

However, for those studying in a profession, the variation between contact and distance learning is not based on shifts. There are different situations in different fields, as well as for individual students. Those who have just started their studies need more face-to-face support and help than others, but even more students who are already in the workplace and beyond can be left to distance learning alone.

“Learning many skills is important in many areas. Just watching videos doesn’t teach you how to weld, ”says the rector Annukka Sorjonen.

Coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the school in the autumn, but according to Sorjonen, they have been well controlled. So far, the exposures have remained fairly well controlled.

Mask recommendation came into effect now on Thursday. Sorjonen says that the importance of wearing a mask has been emphasized to students.

“But we’ve also advised where to get a mask. No one should be caught up in the progress of their studies if they cannot buy the mask themselves. ”

Educational institutions do not distribute masks to their students themselves, but the City of Helsinki has several distribution points elsewhere in the city. Distribution locations are listed On the website of the City of Helsinki. Masks have already been used in areas where customer service work is done or where students are required to do the same in the workplace.

Even in high schools masks have been introduced this week. In them, high school graduates have been in distance learning for the two weeks prior to student writing, and also in lessons held during writing. In a few high schools, there have also been younger students at a distance, for example in Etu-Töölö, a few teaching groups because they study in evasive settings.

The majority of the city’s high schools study part-time. However, the Nordic city adds that the city will offer more than a hundred courses this autumn, which is clearly more than before, which can also be taken online.

“They’ve been added because high school students have chosen them more.”