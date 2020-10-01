In the summer of 2020, the figures for the coronavirus health crisis were clear: companies were at the forefront of sources of contamination. Since the start of the school year, the situation has changed. All eyes are now on the educational community, which is suspected of having become the first source of contamination. Businesses always stay ahead, but new homes come mainly from schools and universities.



According to Public Health France, 32% of cases still under investigation were in schools and universities, against 22% in public and private companies. It is difficult to determine which students or school children are most affected: Santé Publique France includes in its figures all pupils from kindergarten to university.

