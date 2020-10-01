Faced with the rebound of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex will meet with the mayors of large metropolises close to alert thresholds Thursday, October 1. “The meetings will be linked all morning”, explains journalist Justine Weyl, live from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, September 30. She ensures that “Jean Castex will first receive the mayor of Paris, then the elected representatives of Lyon (Rhône), Lille (Nord) and Grenoble (Isère)”.

These four cities are currently in a critical situation. According to the journalist from France 3, “the Prime Minister will discuss with them the health restrictions”. “First the measures that are already in place to assess their effectiveness, and then the measures that could be taken if the situation continues to deteriorate. The idea is to keep consistency on what is decided between these large cities”, explains Justine Weyl. The objective is to maintain a dialogue between the State and local elected officials.

