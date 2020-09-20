The Covid-19 pandemic has been asking many questions for the past six months, such as that of contamination, but also of the contagiousness of children. On March 12, 2020, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, made the decision to close all French schools. “Our children and our youngest, scientists say, are the ones who seem to spread the virus the most”, he said then. On September 17, things changed a lot. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran has indeed declared the opposite.

“Young children are little at risk of serious forms and not very active in the chain of transmission of the coronavirus”, he estimated. The government relies for this on the latest opinion of the High Council for Public Health. “As much in March, we were in the fog […] Today, we have hindsight “, explains Christèle Gras-le Guen, professor of pediatrics at the Nantes University Hospital (Loire-Atlantique). The risk of transmission from child to child and from child to adult would therefore be very rare.