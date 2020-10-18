Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the aid of 150 euros unveiled this week for the most precarious people would finally be extended to young people benefiting from housing assistance as well as to scholarship students, in an interview with Sunday newspaper (JDD), October 18, 2020.

This “exceptional aid of 150 euros plus 100 euros per child” intended for “RSA beneficiaries [revenu de solidarité active] and APL [aides personnalisées au logement]”was announced by Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s entourage, however, clarified Thursday that only beneficiaries of the RSA and the specific solidarity allowance [ASS, pour les chômeurs en fin de droits] would ultimately receive this exceptional aid. The beneficiaries of the APL, them, were to receive only the premium of 100 euros per child.

Associations fighting against insecurity had deplored that young people under 25, if they have no children, be excluded from the new system. “The government must reframe the shot”, had demanded on franceinfo the general delegate of the Abbé Pierre Foundation, Christophe Robert.

In his interview with JDD, the head of government granted this request.

“Regarding young people, I am announcing today that we are extending this aid to them: 150 euros will also be paid to the 400,000 young people who receive APL and to scholarship students”, he assures.

Yes “the choice of the President of the Republic” was from “promote integration through work”, “we are also fully aware of the fact that when an economic crisis occurs, it first and foremost affects the precarious and young people”, argues Jean Castex.