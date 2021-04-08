Coronavirus Anyone will soon be able to buy corona tests at home from a pharmacy in Finland as well – However, there are several restrictions on home tests

Home tests will hardly be part of Finland’s testing strategy. Nor would they be official tests that would, for example, exempt from quarantine prescribed by a doctor.

At home coronavirus testing is gaining ground in Europe. In Germany, Austria and Britain, for example, lay people can already do their own corona test, the result of which is completed in 15-30 minutes.

Rapid tests at home are also coming to the Finnish market by the beginning of the summer at the latest, says Fimea’s Senior Inspector at the Finnish Center for Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Nelli Karhu. However, he emphasizes that this is an estimate.

Home tests are antigen tests: they identify an acute infection with viral antigens. These are typically viral proteins to which the antibodies used in the test bind.

In addition to antigen tests, there are already antibody tests on the market in Europe that indicate with a delay whether coronavirus may have been present in the body at some point. Such tests are also coming to Finland.

“In my opinion, four antibody tests suitable for lay people have been put on the market. One of these has been entered in Fimea’s register, but that does not mean that it has a marketing authorization, ”says Karhu.

Rapid antigen testing when speaking, a distinction must be made between tests performed by ordinary people and tests performed by health care professionals.

Quick tests themselves are not new. Antigen tests for professionals are also used in Finland, for example in the Lapland Hospital District.

What is new is that anyone could buy the test from a pharmacy, kiosk or gas station, for example, and do it themselves.

In antigen rapid tests, the stick is the sensitivity, i.e. how well the test reliably detects all positive samples.

For example, the Danish Serum Institute in the study more than 117,000 citizens underwent both PCR and antigen testing. PCR tests showed more than 4,000 positive results, but only more than half of them also tested positive in the antigen test. Thus, the antigen test detected only about 53% of the cases that tested positive in the PCR tests.

“It can’t be said that antigen tests are bad. In certain situations, they are a good alternative to a PCR test, ”a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Niina Ikonen notes.

“Antigen testing is easy and quick to do. For example, in long-distance areas, it can be used as a screening test if you want to quickly identify infected people. ”

According to Ikonen, antigen testing is a good option when there are many cases of infection. Then the antigen test finds most of the positive cases and the infected can be quickly isolated from the other exposed ones.

A limitation of the antigen test is that the result of the test is more sensitive to, for example, how and when the sample was taken and transported.

“However, there are very different antigen tests: they are of higher quality and then less high-performance,” Nelli Karhu reminds.

Essential is also whether the antigen test is performed by a healthcare professional or an ordinary citizen.

“It is not possible for a layman to compare results and understand all the technical data. Nor can it be assumed that he has the medical skills to assess the reliability of the result, ie Did the sampling go to the button or was it the right time, ”says Fimean Karhu.

In addition, it is impossible to monitor home tests: no one can verify who actually took the home test or when.

For this reason, home tests will not be official tests in Finland. They cannot be released from a doctor’s quarantine or prove, for example, when boarding an aircraft, that he is not suffering from coronavirus disease.

If the self-test is positive, a professional test should be applied for. However, even a negative home test does not guarantee that the tester has not been infected with a coronavirus.

THL’s Ikonen reminds that the test result always tells the current situation.

“Whether it’s a PCR or antigen test, it does not tell you what the situation is even half a day to get to.”

For example In England, home antigen tests are taken into the country’s testing strategy. There, all residents are getting two free corona spot tests a week as part of the country’s waiver of corona restrictions.

In Germany, on the other hand, schoolchildren have performed rapid antigen tests independently under the supervision of a teacher. This is part of a German strategy to open up society by testing asymptomatic.

The European Commission and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have also issued a recommendation on rapid tests. However, they refer to tests performed by healthcare professionals in rapid tests.

PCR tests that are completed within a few hours are also defined as rapid tests. In the PCR test, the sample is searched for coronavirus genetic material.

“Such PCR tests or antigen tests are not very suitable for mass testing. They are practically individual tests, so they are good for individual tests, ”Ikonen says.

“Antigen testing is not recommended if the incidence of the disease is very low. In this case, the risk of false positive results is higher than in the high prevalence range. ”

Published by ECDC in March report, which does not fully support self-made tests. According to the report, they can improve the availability of testing and thus facilitate the detection of infections.

However, according to the ECDC, home testing may lead to too much responsibility for reporting infections being transferred from the authorities to the individual. This, in turn, can lead to underreporting of infections and make infection tracing more cumbersome.

“Home tests are not part of our testing strategy and, according to current knowledge, are not designed to be part of it. But it is not ruled out that they could not become part of the strategy, ”says THON’s Ikonen.