These are images reminiscent of the “pre-coronavirus” world. In the restaurant Jacquou the crunchy from Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône), the waiters crowd at the tables without masks on their faces. The boss assumes as if the coronavirus did not exist. “It’s unbearable, it’s like a respiratory disorder, I don’t feel good when I put on a mask, it feels like a stress“, she explains.

The mask is however compulsory during the service and since June 2 because it is considered effective to protect the customers and the personnel. After several warnings from the police, Antonia received a formal notice. It now risks administrative closure. She no longer supports the sanitary measures which endanger her restaurant. “I want to show that we are not subject all the time to what we are told“, she adds.

In any case, more and more of them are questioning health measures and doubting the scale of the epidemic. In the beginning, for many, there is a mess and a government communication deemed contradictory. In March, the use of the mask was not recommended by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, until they changed their mind a few months later. “I don’t see how I expose myself in the street where there is no one“, assumes a man who does not put on the mask. Powdering, he risks a fine of 135 euros. To circumvent the regulations, he has some stratagems such as holding a can in his mouth when he crosses the police. A good excuse according to him. so as not to put on the mask, he also sued the state for “infringement of individual freedoms”.