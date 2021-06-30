At dawn on Wednesday, Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1062 departed for Russia, with the aim of bringing another shipment of vaccine doses Sputnik V.

After taking off from Ezeiza International Airport at 2.30, the plane is expected to land at Sheremetievo airport, in Moscow, at 00.30 on Thursday (local time). Meanwhile, the return is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

It is the same aircraft that, hours before (with the AR1061 nomenclature), had arrived from the Russian capital with a shipment that included 359,085 doses of component 1 and 350,000 of component 2.

That operation took place in the middle of the controversy over the lag between the quantities delivered from components 1 and 2. Until now, Russia has delivered to our country 9,415,745 vaccines, of which 7,875,585 correspond to the first dose and only 1,540,160 to the second.

A flight arrived with doses of Sputnik V and another will leave at dawn this Wednesday. Presidency photo

“With the arrival of 350,000 doses of component 2, this week will begin complete vaccination schedules“the Government reported in a statement.

To date, Aerolineas Argentinas has carried out a total of 20 flights to Moscow where 10,122,375 doses of the vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Institute were transported.

Meanwhile, Russia had anticipated that this week it will send the active principle so that the second doses of the vaccine can begin to be packaged in Argentina, although it has not yet been specified whether it will come as part of the cargo of the flight.

We continue adding operations for the vaccination campaign ✈️. While tonight a flight arrives from @Aerolineas_AR from Moscow with more doses of @sputnikvaccineWe want to announce that another flight will depart tomorrow 02am so that vaccines can continue to arrive in the country. 🇦🇷🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/eD5KeRiXqr – Pablo Ceriani (@ceriani_pablo) June 29, 2021

In any case, Marcelo Figueiras, president of Laboratorios Richmond, announced that next Monday they will start producing in Argentina 150 thousand doses of component two by Sputnik V.

Vaccine overview

In addition, Figueiras pointed out that they will “try to finish the entire production cycle of the vaccine shortly.” Thus he made reference to the possibility that Argentina may in the future carry out the complete manufacturing process.

And he added: “With the new plant; as we move forward in the production chain, we will gaining independence“.

Unlike the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca injections that the country also uses, the two doses of Sputnik V are different from each other and the immunization is completed with both components.

That is why in recent times the doubts and questions have grown in the millions of Argentines who received the first dose in March or April and still they had no news of the second.

For now, the combination of drugs from different laboratories – known as heterologous vaccination – still is not enabled by the Anmat, regulatory entity in the matter, which depends on the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

DB