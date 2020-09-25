AT From Monday, September 28, the marriage tonnage will not be able to exceed 30 people in the alert zones and ten people in the heightened alert zones. Emilie Linglart was to marry her companion in April, but canceled the ceremony and does not know when she can reschedule it. If the bride and groom are in doubt, the caterers are in turmoil. AT Valenciennes (Nord), Antoine Guilbert, pastry chef, does not know if he should prepare his order for 120 guests next week.

Cécilia Brisolier, florist, only worked for a fortnight of weddings this year, compared to an average of 40 in other years. AT Lyon in the Rhône, Nicolas Bret, caterer, indicates that he has lost 90% of his turnover since March. He does not understand the decision of the Ministry of Health when he submitted a health protocol “of very high quality” to the authorities. He hopes to make up for the 2020 losses next year.