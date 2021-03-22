Coronavirus Anna Korhonen and her daughter moved to Kainuu to escape the gloomy interest rates in Helsinki: “That’s when I decided that the risk was too big”

The corona situation in Kainuu is one of the best in Finland. In terms of restrictions, the province is currently at a basic level.

Graphic artist and artist Anna Korhonen moved from Helsinki to Vuolijoki to the corona crowd with her daughter. They found an apartment upstairs in the former commercial apartment of Osuuspankki. The man and the oldest child remained in Helsinki at this stage.­

Helsinki Anna Korhonen In February, he moved to the Vuolijoki River in Kainuu, a city of about 2,000 inhabitants, with his daughter in the second grade of primary school, to escape the corona epidemic situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

From there, he has followed with concern the debate that has taken place in Finland about schools and coronary infections.