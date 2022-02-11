Coronavirus Animated graphics illustrate that coronary vaccines are still effective, although more vaccinated than non-vaccinated people died in January

How can there be proportionately fewer deaths? Animated graphics help to understand the proportions of the crowds.

In January After a coronary infection, 222 fully vaccinated mites died in Finland. Unvaccinated people died, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) 97.

In addition, 25 people who were partially vaccinated, ie those who received one vaccine, died.

The figures may raise the question, how is that possible? Are vaccines no longer protective in their age?

Yes protect. When looking at the figures, it must be remembered that, overall, there are actually many more vaccinated than non-vaccinated.

The following graphics illustrate what this is about:

Vaccinated thus, there were about 4.1 million people over the age of 12 in January and about 0.6 million unvaccinated.

When the number of deaths is proportional to all unvaccinated and vaccinated, the risks already look very different. The graphics show how:

Above the figures are schematically calculated. The calculation assumes that the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups are similar. However, that is not the case. For example, those vaccinated are, on average, unvaccinated parents.

When the effect of age structure on mortality rates is taken into account, the differences become even clearer. THL has reduced the incidence rates of deaths, the comparability of which has been improved through age standardization, among other things.

The last graphic shows how the vaccine protected in January if the age structure of both vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups were the same:

Age standardization that is, removing the effect of a different age structure from mortality rates is important, statistician Tuomo Nieminen THL says. If differences in age structure are not taken into account, the risks of young unvaccinated young people are partially compared with those of older vaccinated people.

“And no one can be young or old at the same time, so such a comparison doesn’t really make sense,” says Nieminen.

Older people have a higher risk of serious coronary heart disease and death, as well as a higher risk of dying in general.

In addition it should be noted that all deaths included within 30 days of a positive corona test are any cause of death. This, too, contributes to the increase in the number of vaccinated deaths, as the elderly have been vaccinated a lot and the elderly also die more than the younger ones anyway.

The death toll may still be complete for January.

The most meaningful comparison of mortality rates is by age group. THL will release the January age group mortality figures next Wednesday.