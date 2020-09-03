Animals also practice social distancing so as not to get sick. This is what three French researchers have just revealed. Indeed, after injecting a parasite into a few ants, the scientists quickly observed that the colony was putting in place barrier gestures: quarantine and physical distancing. A rigorous organization to prevent contamination.

“What we could see is that the ants that were affected by the fungus had isolated themselves but, on top of that, the ants that were not infected also stopped contacting each other”, explains Cédric Sueur, ethologist at the CNRS in Strasbourg (Alsace). The colony thus seeks to protect all of its members and especially the queen. In macaques, on the other hand, the sick individual will be neglected or even killed by others.

