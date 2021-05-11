Coronavirus Animal corona vaccine would also help humans – coronary infections spread to animals can bounce back to humans as viral variants

“It’s about the common health of humans and animals. We are here in the same match, ”says the Finnish researcher. However, there is no reason for cat or dog hair.

Orangutan January 26 was an important day for Karen.

A 28-year-old public favorite at the San Diego Zoo in California received the coronary vaccine as the world’s first great ape, news agency AP reports.

Because of her heart and age, Karen was at risk for coronavirus-causing Covid-19 disease, having undergone the world’s first open-label monkey surgery in 1994 at less than two years of age.

Human respiratory diseases and other viral diseases infect large apes of genetic inheritance that belong to our close relatives. Indeed, gorillas at the San Diego Zoo began coughing and sneezing at the turn of the year. They had been infected with a coronary infection by an asymptomatic animal keeper in the monkey valley.

The zoo therefore quickly ended up getting vaccinated. In addition to Karen, four orangutans, six bonobos and three gorillas got the spike.

Now they have also been given a booster dose. The gorillas have also recovered.

Monkeys vaccinated on a trial basis with Zoetis, the world’s largest manufacturer of veterinary drugs and vaccines. The company began developing a coronary vaccine for animals after in Hong Kong confirmed in February last year that the domestic dog had been the first animal to be infected with a corona.

In Russia, the Veterinary Agency announced already in March this year approved the first animal coronavirus vaccine for general use in the world.

The vaccine called Carnivak-Cov is intended for domestic animals and farmed fur animals. The Russian authorities still do not recommend mass vaccinations. The vaccine has been developed primarily in the event that the coronavirus begins to spread from animals to humans in previously unknown viral variants.

Researchers have weighed down the movement of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus between humans and animals since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronaviruses are plentiful. For example, in cows, pigs, cats, and dogs, coronaviruses that cause troublesome diseases are found that do not infect humans.

Some coronaviruses, on the other hand, are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa. They are infectious from dromedaries to humans Mers-CoV and the Sars-CoV, which caused a major epidemic between 2002 and 2004, which moved to humans probably from civet cats.

Less than a thousand people have died in both.

Sars-CoV-2 virus the route of human travel is still not known for sure. The strongest suspicion is for bats. The coronavirus isolated from horseshoe larvae resembles the virus that spread in Wuhan, China at the beginning of the pandemic.

Because bat habitats are located hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan, the World Health Organization (WHO) and China in their study the most likely alternative is that they have infected the virus with a vector from which it has been transmitted to humans.

The animal-to-human route of Sars-CoV-2 virus possibly began with horseshoe cravings.­

There is still limited research data on coronary infections between animals and humans, and it is very uneven in scope and quality.

It is knownthat the coronavirus has been transmitted from humans to many animals. Infections have been acquired at least cats, dogs, zoo apes and large cat beasts, ferrets, and farmed minks and raccoon dogs.

In laboratory tests, the virus has infected, for example, white-tailed deer, woodcock, hares, hamsters and guinea pigs. In one in a Canadian test it also gripped pigs, but very weakly.

Cats and ferrets are the most susceptible to domestic and pet animals. Like humans, they get it as a droplet infection from sneezing and coughing, from breathing aerosols, and as a contact infection.

About people the infected virus usually appears to cause mild or asymptomatic disease in animals. The risk of serious disease is greatest in the oldest and sickest.

“The better the condition of the animals, the lower the risk of the disease spreading. A well-to-do animal fights infections better than a poor animal, ”concludes the Assistant Professor of Threatening Infectious Diseases. Tarja Sironen From the University of Helsinki.

For example, the British Veterinary Association advises people with corona infections to treat their pets as family members: to wear a mask, to avoid contact, to keep a safe distance, and to wash their hands.

There is no reason to have a cat or dog comb. Both the WHO and the Office International des Epizooties for Animal Diseases OIE emphasize that cats or dogs are not known to have ever infected the coronavirus in humans. Dogs do not appear to transmit the virus forward at all.

Anyway, the animals have only infected the virus with their own species. The only known exception is mink, from which the virus has been transmitted to humans.

In Finland not a single infection is known from humans to cats, dogs or other pets, Sironen says.

General for researchers and veterinarians estimate indeed, the role of animals as transmitters of the corona to humans is not significant at present. Rather, man is a threat to animals.

The virus boomerang movement from person to animal and back still never knows good. If the current virus, which is rampant in humans, finds an animal population where it is allowed to spread freely, new viral variants may emerge. If they get from animals to humans, vaccines may be less effective, OIE warns.

How important is the development of an animal vaccine then?

“Yes, it is important. The Sars-Cov-2 virus is a very unique virus. The threat is real and has grown with the variants. The virus has also spread all over the world, so there are a lot of infections, and you probably can’t get rid of it completely anymore, ”says Sironen.

Sironen is researching the efficacy and safety of the vaccine in a project in which the University of Helsinki, in cooperation with the Fur Breeders’ Association, is developing a corona vaccine especially for mink and raccoon dogs.

“The same vaccine blank itself applies to any animal species, the virus is the same whether it is human or animal. However, it is necessary to study what amount is effective and safe for the species in question and whether, for example, one or two doses of vaccine are needed and on what schedule. ”

Also Zoetis has moved focus on the development of their animal vaccines from domestic animals to mink.

Minkit have become at the center of vaccine development because the coronavirus infects humans and other females even more sensitively than monkeys and cats – and infects mites back to humans. Covid-19 also develops in mink more often than other animals in a severe form.

All 17 million farm mink in Denmark were slaughtered last November after the coronavirus had spread rapidly in farms.­

Mink infestations have occurred in fur farms in at least ten states. Infections have also been reported in farmed raccoon dogs, not in foxes.

In some epidemic gardens, mink have not died at all, but in others mortality has reached as high as 40 percent.

No infections have been found in about two hundred mink farms in Finland. Since last December, the Food Agency has tested all mink farms every three weeks.

In Denmark, human-transmitted infections spread rapidly at a rapid rate to more than a quarter of the country’s approximately 1,000 mink farms last November. Mink, in turn, infected the coronavirus with more than 200 Danes. The disease picture in patients aged 7–79 years was largely similar to that in human Covid-19 disease.

In mink farms, the virus changed quickly. Danish researchers worried in particular the Cluster-5 transformation virus, which infected 12 people. The concern led to the mass slaughter of all 17 million farms in Denmark and the downsizing of virtually the entire industry.

In addition to Denmark, some human coronavirus diseases have been reported in the Netherlands, Poland and the United States.

“ “The virus does not infect animals as easily as humans.”

Finnish vaccine the purpose is to prevent infections and not just to protect farm animals from the symptoms caused by the disease, Sironen emphasizes. This is important so that latent virus strains are not left in the orchards.

Human infections in mink gardens suggest that the disease has not developed to be more dangerous as a result of mutations in animals.

“When a virus passes from one human to another or from one animal species at all to another, it usually adapts itself better to its new host. As a result, it sticks back to the person less well, ”says Sironen.

“The virus does not infect animals from humans as easily as from one person to another. The human infections of fur farms are explained by the fact that they have so many animals. If the infection spreads between them, there is a huge amount of virus in a small area and the pressure of the infection is high. ”

About the orchards escaped minks may transmit the disease to wildlife.

Thousands of minks escape from Danish mink farms every year, says Veterinary Research Director of the Danish Food Agency Sten Martensen To The Guardian. Thus, last year, as many as hundreds of fugitive minks may have carried the coronavirus.

However, the infection in mink is transient, Sironen says.

“The infectious time is about a week, and they are solitary animals in the wild.”

Human coronary infection would know the danger also for endangered wildlife populations. Tourist groups get to know mountain gorillas in the rainforests of Central Africa up close. The worst bread that fell on the path could, at worst, cause them a devastating epidemic.