Hotel attendance in France fell by 73% in June 2020 compared to June 2019, according to the INSEE survey published on Monday, August 31. The establishments recorded 5.8 million overnight stays in June 2020. This is theÎle-de-France which mainly accuses the blow. The number of overnight stays fell by 88% in June 2020 compared to June 2019, against a drop of 67% in the provinces.

>> Since the start of the year, tourism has collapsed in the Paris region

The absence of non-resident customers in the second quarter of 2020 particularly penalized the Ile-de-France region. Usually, from April to October, Île-de-France welcomes half of the tourists who come to France. The professional clientele has been relatively small in a region which usually hosts trade fairs, seminars and conferences.

Only half of the rooms in Ile-de-France were open in June 2020 (51%). The opening rate on the French coast reached 82% over the same period. Across the country, 78% of the accommodation offer was available. Open hotels have often restricted the number of rooms offered to customers, anticipating a drop in demand compared to previous years. Despite the limited number of rooms available, they have been little occupied. The occupancy rates of hotel establishments are 35% in June 2020, less than half of those of June 2019. A third of the open hotels did not reach 20% occupancy rate in June 2020.

According to the INSEE survey, the year 2020 had started well, with increases in hotel attendance of 5 and 6% in January and February compared to the same period in 2019. But the confinement marked a blow. ‘stop. In April and May, few hotels remained open. In April 2020, the opening rates varied from 18% in Île-de-France to 28% in urban areas in the provinces.

With the closure of borders and the confinement of the population, attendance was limited to a few categories of people: confined people, those placed in hotels for social reasons (Samu social and others), but also nursing staff or other professionals who need to be housed to carry out their activity, such as truck drivers or law enforcement. With these clienteles, attendance in April and May 2020 represented 4% and 8% of attendance in April and May 2019.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies emphasizes that it is the high-end hotels that have mainly suffered. They lost 83% of their clientele in June 2020 compared to June 2019. 4-star and 5-star hotels represented 27% of all hotel nights in June 2019, against only 17% in June 2020. With deconfinement, the weak upturn in activity initially benefited entry-level hotels. The attendance of 1-star or 2-star hotels in June 2020 is back to a third of its level of June 2019.