La-Balme-de-Sillingy, in Haute-Savoie, was one of the first sources of contamination. Several candidates have also contracted Covid-19, including the mayor (SE) outgoing, who filed an appeal. If he lost the town hall in the first round, François Daviet believes he was unable to campaign. “I thinks that when you have 26 confined running mates, that’s an important point. No one was able to speak ”, he analyzes.



The administrative tribunal of Grenoble (Isère) has just canceled the ballot. He bases his decision on the fact that at the time of the vote, “Many voters were either hospitalized or isolated at home”. According to him, the abstention rate of 60.37% is attributable to the health crisis. Elected with 61 votes of difference, Séverine Mugnier (SE) denies having been favored by the health context. “We couldn’t campaign, we couldn’t hold public meetings …”, she believes. And in this small town of 5,000 inhabitants, the idea of ​​voting divides.