It has not been cleared On Monday, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some changes have been made in the information about the spread of corona virus infection through aerosols. Although the CDC has not clarified whether the corona is spread through aerosols in this latest update, but it has been said that if someone infected with the corona coughs or sneezes, it will cause people sitting around it. May cause infection.

Reported earlier as It has been informed through a message on the CDC’s official website that the CDC is currently updating its Corona virus suggestions, including airborne Corona virus infection. Updated information in this subject will be published soon.

Only language changes After this, on Friday, giving information in this matter, it was said on behalf of the agency that on the basis of the information that was reported that the infection of corona virus can also be communicated more than 6 feet by droplets and airborne particles And can spread infection.

No longer referring to aerosols In addition, corona viruses can also be spread through very fine particles such as aerosols. Such fine aerosols are transmitted even when inhaled by humans. But now there is no mention of aerosols in the information provided by CDC.

Fresh suggestions are as follows -Only it has been said that this infection mainly spreads from one person to another. The main reason for this is very close contact with the infected person. People who sit with an infected person up to 6 feet away can spread the infection.

This is the whole thing – This is especially the case when an infected person sneezes or coughs. At this time small droplets coming out of his mouth and nose can infect a person sitting nearby by entering his body through nose and mouth.

Changes on A-synoptic transmission too The language has also been changed on the information given by the CDC about the infection by A-Symptomatic people. It was said earlier that people who are infected with this virus but are not showing symptoms, they can also spread corona infection to other people. However, it has now been said that the infection of Kovid-19 can also be spread by people who do not have symptoms of this virus. However, no changes are yet to be made by the World Health Organization.

