The prohibition of accommodation can be read as a kind of substitute act. It is the lesser evil compared to a complete lockdown again.

What one hears from doctors’ surgeries sounds a bit unworthy: Patients who cough artificially when they enter the consulting room in order to have the corona test paid for by the health insurance company as people with alleged “symptoms”, which one needs for vacation. General practitioners feel pissed off.

Even hoteliers who go through the booking lists and try to recognize by the postcode which guests are not allowed to arrive and which are allowed to doubt the sense and understanding of the new corona rules. Now that the numbers of new infections are high and the intensive care units are filling up again with Covid-19 sufferers, it is becoming apparent that the credibility of the measures taken against the virus is always at stake.

Politics is contradicting itself: With drastic orders such as the ban on lodging, curfew or ban on celebrations, it reaps annoyed shaking of the head. But at the same time people are becoming more alert, putting on their masks again, avoiding crowds. Which is the right thing to do in the fight against the spread of the virus. The ban on accommodation with its sometimes absurd consequences can also be read as a kind of substitute act, it is the lesser evil compared to what could threaten again: the renewed complete lockdown, the closure of schools and daycare centers, hotels and restaurants.

Nobody wants a second month-long lockdown, it would be bad for children, parents, old people, the self-employed, those working in the arts, restaurants. Instead, in Germany you may have to decide to accept something else: that there is something that is difficult to control, that there are no certainties that you would like to have. As a note, without wanting to make a comparison: For millions of people in war zones, floodplains, in drought areas, an uncertainty, a threat, is part of the feeling of survival.

Perhaps in Corona Germany you now have to develop a virtue that is otherwise unpopular in the West: patience. The burdens are back, you have to endure it. It is the task of politics to develop preventive measures and compensatory measures. Small steps, improvisation, even trial and error – such as the ban on accommodation – belong to times when you can’t even get rid of a threat. As you can see from the second wave, getting rid of the world didn’t work out. But that with the patience, it should be possible.