With only one week left until the return to face-to-face classes, the City enabled the exclusive tests for teaching and non-teaching staff of public and private schools. It is estimated that they are 110,000 workers who could be reached by these tests, with which it is sought to identify and isolate possible positive cases of coronavirus.

There are three sites enabled for teachers to carry out the tests: in the Rural, in the Usina del Arte and in Flores, in the 7 Communal Headquarters of Rivadavia avenue at 7200. The tests will reach all non-teaching staff, that includes the assistants, secretaries and secretaries, porters and porters, security, caretaker and maintenance, among others. And they were part of a judicial claim promoted by the Single Union of Workers of the City of Buenos Aires (Sutecba).

It was a shy start; there was no massive influx of teachers: 1,000 people according to official information. The authorities hope that, little by little, the teachers will agree to the tests and the information will be disseminated. As with medical personnel, the idea is to repeat the tests every 15 days and, if necessary, every week, as confirmed by the Health and Education areas.

“In our school, yesterday afternoon the principal gave us details of this possibility. Of a WhatsApp group of 17 teachers, only 4 said yes. The rest had some objections or complications to go to the available places. In my case, I have no symptoms nor do I have news that someone in my environment is infected, however it seemed like an opportunity to be more sure. It is a matter to come here, but my intention is to repeat it every 15 days, “he told this daily a teacher of a public school in Palermo. He lives in La Paternal and passed through La Rural.

Tests for teachers in the City. La Rural is one of the centers where they are made, in addition to the Usina del Arte and the headquarters of Commune 7. Photo: Maxi Failla

At the moment, there are many shifts available. It can be scheduled by date, by place and by proximity in time and geographical proximity. For example, in La Rural (to pass on foot, but you can also go by vehicle) all Wednesday hours were available, from 8.30 am to 7.15 pm.

You have to enter a site Web of the City to request the turn. According to official information from the Ministry of Education, 3,500 shifts had been scheduled.

“It is voluntary, nobody is obliged to be tested, but we consider that it is a measure of care that can benefit the whole community, families and teachers,” he told Clarion Gabriel Battistella, Undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care, also in charge of DetectAr in the Buenos Aires area. We estimate that between 80 thousand and 90 thousand people they could be approaching the three test centers in the coming days and the City has the capacity to carry them out. For example, between tourists and residents, there are days that we do up to 15 thousand tests. In relation to teachers and non-teachers, the ideal is to repeat them periodically, as we do with medical and security personnel. “

As confirmed by Battistella, with the tests carried out on tourists and residents 3% positives were detected (471,339 people have already been tested). “It is one more tool, that’s why we ask the staff to come to be tested. A protocol was agreed for the start of classes and now this is added. We have to understand that every time something is opened, zero risk does not exist. So we are obliged to weigh what are the benefits and what are the damages. It is a stable epidemiological moment, although the ideal would be to lower the number of positive cases. That is why it is important to follow the care protocols and add the tests to minimize the impact of returning to the classroom. ”

The tests to teachers and non-teachers from Buenos Aires in La Rural can be attended by car or walking. Photo: Maxi Failla

For different reasons or circumstances, not all workers are willing to be tested. “Until I have a test site near my house, I will not be able to go. They don’t give me the times. Between the face-to-face classes and the online classes, plus my own family life, I don’t have time to come and go to test myself, “he told Clarion a public school teacher who lives in Villa Real and works in Versailles. “In the All Boys club there was a testing center. That is, if I had facilities, I would do it,” he concluded.

Another teacher said pragmatically: “I am going to take the opportunity to make sure I am not infected. And I confess that I am not only doing it for the school community, also to protect my old people, who are very old “, counted. And it will be organized to be able to pass every 15 days or whenever the health authorities recommend doing so.

María Teresa Rosendo is the president of an association that brings together the 274 maternity gardens established in the City. He estimates that in this pandemic year, closed 50.

Nursery schools are considered to be establishments where 45-day-old babies go up to 3-year-old boys and girls inclusive. “These tests will be very well used by the workers in the gardens. It is one more tool in a task that is very different from that of the gardens and schools. In the case of nursery schools, contact is inevitable. The protocol It involves a lot of care and the people who are in charge of the gardens see this as a possibility to ensure even more care. With the confirmation of the return to face-to-face classes, enrollment began to move because also many families returned to face-to-face work“, he explained to Clarion.

These days will be vital to organize the start of classes and the return to schools. And although the tests are part of the sanitary approach in Buenos Aires, it remains to be known what will be the acceptance of the workers in front of this option.

SC