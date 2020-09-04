Image relayed on Facebook affirming that France, unlike other European countries, is not prepared for the start of the school year in the face of Covid-19. (SCREENSHOT)

Was the back to school period against a background of risks linked to the Covid epidemic less well organized in France than elsewhere? This is what suggests a Facebook post.

The document is titled “Back to school depending on the country”. We see the flags of four states, accompanied by comments. It is thus specified for Italy, “80,000 teachers have been recruited, purchase of unique tables”. The Irish flag is followed by the words: “1,000 additional teachers, purchase of new premises, recruitment of advisers.” The illustration mentions that in Madrid, 11,000 teachers were recruited, the start of the school year postponed and computers bought. Opposite the French flag is this mention: “No preparation, no means, no protocol, no masks for the students”. La Cellule Vrai du Faux looked at these statements

A protocol has been put in place in France, even if doctors are calling for it to be strengthened

While it is true that the Minister of Education in France has indicated that he wishes “a return to school as normal as possible” where not all “either not be crushed by the health crisis “, a protocol was nevertheless put in place of which Jean-Michel Blanquer assures that it was “directly inspired by the opinions of the High Council for Public Health”. This protocol, posted on the Ministry’s website, provides among other things for a respect for physical distancing “within the limits of material possibilities”, an invitation to limit the mixing of pupils, cleaning of premises and surfaces at least once a day and the wearing of masks for staff in contact with pupils, as well as for middle and high school students.

In a column published Saturday August 29 on the website of Parisian, a group of doctors called for strengthening these measures, drawing inspiration in particular from measures taken in other European countries, believing that “school is not ready“and that the protocol “does not protect staff, students and their families”.

In Italy, ambitious measures have been presented, but seem difficult to apply from the start of the school year

In Italy, the Prime Minister, on August 31, indicated that organizing a new school year “safely” was the government’s priority. The reopening of schools, after six months of closure, is scheduled for September 14 in most regions and not before September 24 in parts of the south of the country.

Numerous measures were successively announced: physical distancing, compulsory masks for children over six years old, purchase of 2.4 million individual desks, staggered hours, arrangement of classes, rotation in canteens, temperature control by the parents, or rapid tests if a case is detected in a class in order to avoid quarantines.

Teachers were also invited to be tested beforehand on a voluntary basis. It is finally planned that 11 million free masks will be distributed each day to students and staff and 170,000 liters of disinfectant gel delivered each week. On the sidelines of the health crisis, a recruitment of 84,000 teachers has, as the publication on Facebook indicates, was announced.

However, teachers and parents’ unions are worried, against a backdrop of the resumption of the epidemic, about the delays required for the implementation of certain measures. Thus, it is sometimes difficult to find suitable premises in certain cramped buildings. Part of the promised individual offices may also not be delivered until October, the calls for tenders were not finalized until the end of August.

In Madrid, a protocol was announced late and without consultation

In Madrid, the president of the Autonomous Community indeed announced at the end of August, against a backdrop of a call for a strike by teachers, the temporary recruitment of new teachers, reduced class sizes, compulsory masks from six. years and a staggered or postponed re-entry according to the levels, as indicated on August 25 this article ofEl Pais. The protocol has since been detailed.

The regional authorities of Madrid, responsible for education, also called on Tuesday, September 2 all teachers to be tested.

Representatives of primary and secondary school principals nevertheless denounced measures announced too late. Nationally, criticism has focused on the lack of consultation between the different regions which have in turn announced measures, against the backdrop of a significant resumption of the epidemic.

In Ireland, teachers remain vigilant over emergency measures taken

In Ireland, a health protocol has been posted on August 25, based in particular, depending on the level, on respect for physical distancing or organization by groups within classes. The government had also, at the end of July, announced the rtraining of hundreds of teachers and additional staff.

The reinforcements, at the start of the new school year, came from 2,800 part-time teachers who were offered a bonus of overtime, as reported The Irish Times. The primary teachers’ union has called for an assessment of the emergency measures that have been or will be taken in order to verify that they make it possible to cover the needs.