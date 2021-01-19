Coronavirus An X-ray nurse worried about the infection situation challenges Finns to limit their close contacts: “Let’s infect everyone with the domestic virus”

According to Mauno Kinnunen, a campaign to encourage compliance with the restrictions is needed right now, when infected chains of a new virus variant have been found in Finland.

As one in the evening, an X-ray nurse from Kouvola sleeping with her child Mauno Kinnunen, nicknamed Manu, pondered the same thing again: How to make Finland ‘s growing corona readings, or the miserable curves that Kinnunen calls corona infection rates, decline?

He got the idea.

A challenge campaign in which as many people as possible would say they were infected with the “koTonavirus”. If a large group of people were to work right now to reduce infections for the exact two weeks highlighted in front, it could show up on the corona infection curve in a few weeks.

The result would be a downhill in the corona curve – an all-time downhill, Kinnunen invented.

“Infectious disease is transmitted by infection. If infections are not allowed, the infectious disease will subside. That’s why what I and you do matters. Two are us. If there are many of us, we are. If we decide that over the next two weeks we are really accurate about the contacts, it will show up on the miserable curve. Let’s push the curve down! ” Kinnunen writes.

Kinnunen has worked as an radiologist at Pohjois-Kymen Hospital in Kouvola for twenty years and before that at the Children’s Clinic, among other places. The everyday life of the corona is concretely reflected in his work.

Prior to the interview, Kinnunen has been on call at night and treated coronavirus patients during the day.

“Often there is talk of effects on the lungs in connection with the coronavirus, but the disease also affects the rest of the body.”

According to Kinnunen, the campaign is needed right now that it has been found in Finland chains of infection from a new virus variant.

Kinnunen is not so much worried about himself. He has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Instead, he is concerned about the increase in infection rates as well as the resilience of health care staff.

“Many people say they are tired of restrictions, but so far the epidemic in Finland has been handled so well that I wish people could still pinch it,” he says.

First Kinnunen thought he wouldn’t go to the interview with his own face. After all, the campaign is not about him, but about the fact.

Kinnunen is not on social media himself. The time of the father of a large family is not enough.

That is why he decided to approach the media, including Helsingin Sanomat and politicians. He has sent a message to the chairmen of the parliamentary groups and to the President’s Office.

So far, at least the Member of Parliament has taken up the challenge Mikko Kinnunen (center) and Yle’s interaction manager Sami Koivisto.

Mauno Kinnunen challenges as many people as possible in the campaign. In particular, he would like help from social media influencers. “Own sacks are not enough. I wish a lot would catch on. ”

There is another reason for the challenge. Namely, his family grows again by one: the calculated time of the pit is just below Countdown Tuesday.

Kinnunen thinks it would be great to be able to show the newborn that the campaign invented by his father has made infections count.