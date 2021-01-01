No fireworks, champagne and hugs Thursday December 31, 2020 on the Champs-Elysed in Paris. AT the place of the crowd, police roadblocks which monitor and control from 8 p.m. and the start of the curfew. 100,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized across France. To avoid underground parties, a priority for Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, departments have limited the sale of alcohol and prohibited the sale of fireworks.

According to franceinfo journalist Nicolas Coadou, on the Champs-Elysed Thursday around 11 p.m., the curfew is well respected. Apart from the police, the most beautiful avenue in the world is deserted on December 31. Those who are despite everything going outside must be provided with a travel certificate for professional, family imperative or health problem until 6 a.m. on Friday.