The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States assured that washing surfaces soap and water is enough to reduce the risk of contagion of Covid-19, so it is not necessary to use disinfectant products.

Until now, the CDC they recommended using chemicals to disinfect those surfaces that are touched regularly, such as tables, switches and doorknobs; But today they updated their standards and made it clear that cleaning with soap and water is enough.

“People can become infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 if they touch contaminated objects or surfaces. However, tests show that the risk of transmission through this route is low,” the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky.

Chlorine, alcohols, chemical disinfectants … Now it seems that none of this is necessary to avoid contagion of Covid-19 in homes.

In addition, he explained that clean regularly with soap and water surfaces are used to remove germs, although it does not kill them, as chemicals do. In any case, according to Walensky, soap and water are enough to reduce the risk of infection, which can make it easier to clean homes, businesses, and schools, which have begun to progressively reopen in different parts of the United States.

However, if it is confirmed that there has been a positive case of covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the establishment in question, then yes it is necessary to use chemicals to kill germs, Walensky said.

On the other hand, the CDC director once again expressed concern about the increase in cases in the United States, which registered an average of 64,000 new infections a day during the last week, which represents a 7% increase compared to the week previous.

Currently, the country is immersed in a race against time to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before infections and hospitalizations skyrocket. The country is administering an average of 3 million vaccines a day and on Saturday it reached a record with 4 million inoculations.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, 30 million people have been infected in the U.S. since the pandemic began and more than 555,000 have lost their lives. EFE

