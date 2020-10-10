A gathering of evangelicals is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 in the Loiret. “There is concern, as the Life and Light Evangelical Church meeting will bring together 700 people under a marquee. These are people who come from all over France, from the Traveler community. Obviously, at the end of this gathering, we fear a dissemination “, explains Hugues Huet, live from Nevoy, the town where the meeting will be held.

The gathering was authorized by the sub-prefecture, because the land is private and it is not a festive meeting. “This is a general assembly whose purpose is to elect pastoral representatives so there is clearly no legal issue in relation to this meeting”, specifies the journalist from France 3.