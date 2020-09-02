CNRS researchers are working on a spray that may be able to neutralize the coronavirus. It is believed to be in the form of an active ingredient diluted in the nose, capable of neutralizing the coronavirus in the body before it infects the lungs. “Once our tissues are lined, if we find ourselves in contact with the virus, it will get stuck, blocked by our product and it will no longer be able to infect human cells.“, explains Professor Philippe Karoyan.

These are the small dots on the surface of the coronavirus that allow it to cling to and enter the cells of the lungs. The molecules of the French researchers would come to agglutinate on these points, the virus would then become harmless. “The protection would be two to three hours, when we are at work or at the show we would not have to wear the mask“explains Professor Philippe Karoyan. The efficacy has yet to be demonstrated. This solution would be simpler than a vaccine and available in just six months.