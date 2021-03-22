From a contingent with a total of 44 high school students, 35 returned to Tucumán from his graduate trip to Bariloche Covid-19 patients.

Citing a medical source, the Tucuman newspaper La Gaceta reported that the group returned this Saturday, in which there were three coordinators, two drivers and 44 students.

Of that total of 49 people, 35 students tested positive for coronavirus. “The patients are from the capital, Yerba Buena, Trancas and Aderetes,” said the doctor María Albino, from the Covid-19 Sentinel group, to La Gaceta.

“They were isolated for 14 days and those who tested negative have a turn for swabbing within seven days, but if they have symptoms, they should advance the swab,” Albino explained.

The doctor pointed out that in another contingent that returned to Tucumán from Carlos Paz, Córdoba, with twelve-year-old children, coronavirus cases were also detected. “These are boys from the south of Tucumán, most of them from Concepción and Aguilares,” the doctor explained.

The news is known days after the national government insisted this Saturday on the recommendation of do not travel abroad if not for essential reasons, after covid-19 was detected in 44 adolescents returning from Cancun, Mexico.

“The Ministry of Health of the Nation ratified the recommendation to avoid travel abroad for non-essential reasons, given the risk of transmission in our country of the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that circulate internationally,” he said then the Government through a statement.

LGP