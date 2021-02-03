Coronavirus Americans invent a new way to use face masks – Finnish experts tell you what the risks of craze are

“Masks should be used according to instructions,” says Salminen.

Double mask that is, the simultaneous use of a cloth mask and a disposable, surgical mouth-nose pad seems to be a new trend for U.S. ophthalmologists.

The double masks were introduced to the whole world by the president Joe Biden at the January inauguration.

The current Minister of Transport, for example, attracted attention Pete Buttigiegin and his wife Chasten Buttigiegin stylish double masks to suit your outfits.

Poet Amanda Gorman used red Prada and Lady Gaga black to match his suit.

Also Joe Biden, his spouse Jill Biden and their grandchildren performed in double masks in harmony with their residences, as did the Vice President Kamala Harris, spouses of former presidents Michelle Obama mixed Hillary Clinton.

So did Biden’s medical advisor Anthony Fauci: “If you first protect yourself with one protector and put on another fabric mask, it makes sense that the combination is more effective,” Fauci said According to CNN.

In the United States in magazines such as In the New York Times, double masks are annealed as a new, easy way to reduce the risk of coronary infection, especially now that new coronavirus mutations are threatening to spread.

No, says the safety director of the Department of Health and Welfare Mika Salminen. He knocks out In an interview with MTV completely double masks. According to him, masks should be used according to instructions.

“The intention is for the air to be inhaled to pass in and out through the mask. Holding two masks on top of each other creates such a strong air resistance that air passes through the sides of the mask and increases the risk of infection, ”Salminen emphasizes in the interview.

Research Professor at VTT Technical Research Center of Finland Ali Harlin is not as steep: “If a double mask feels nice and comfortable to wear, then why not. Of course, it’s better to use a protector than not to use it, ”he says.

According to US researchers, a double mask can prevent more than 91 percent of the particles.

Harlin’s estimate is a little more modest: “We know that if someone has made themselves a cloth mask with a surgical shield added between the layers, the effectiveness of the combination has risen from 40 to 50 percent of the cloth mask to 80 percent.”

However, there are many variables in the use of a combination that can reduce its effectiveness.

“When you can make a dozen mistakes with one mask, how many mistakes can you make with two masks,” Harlin asks.

Fabric mask can be used, according to American experts, to reduce side leakage, which is a weakness of the surgical mouth-nose guard.

“If the wearer of the protector has very narrow cheeks, up to half of the breathing air can leak from the side of the protector,” Harlin points out.

According to him, side leakage can also be prevented by other means, for example, by placing the rubber bands of the protector crosswise behind the ear.

On the other hand, the individual characteristics of the user also affect the performance of an effective FFP2 protector.

“For myself, using a FFP-compliant protector doesn’t add value because I have a thick beard,” Harlin notes.

FFP standardized the mask is a half-face mask that protects the wearer from aerosols floating in the air unlike mouth-nose protectors and fabric masks. The main difference between an FFP protector and a mouth-nose protector is that the side leakage is very much smaller. The mask covers the nose and mouth area like a muzzle.

In Germany, protectors in accordance with the FFP2 standard must be used today including shops and public transport. Fabric masks are banned in Germany. The mask should have at least the same level of surgical mouth-nose protection there.

The National Institute of Occupational Health estimates that in Finland, FFP2-level respirators not worth introducing more widely, as they might run out in the middle. The department recommends surgical mouth-nose pads.

Also the assistant chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts Hus Eeva Ruotsalainen not recommended FFP2 or FFP3 level respirators for everyday use, but only for people at risk or people who meet them.

Instead, he advocates replacing cloth masks with at least surgical mouth-nose pads and using them indoors.

Surgical guards are disposable. They should be thrown in the trash after use, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

According to THL, the cloth mask should be placed in a plastic bag or directly in a washing machine where it is washed at 60 degrees. The mask can also be boiled for five minutes in water to which a little detergent has been added. After cooking, the mask is rinsed and dried in fresh air.

If you end up trying a double mask, this is how U.S. experts recommend using it

1. Attach the fabric mask firmly over the mouth-nose cover. The mask should stick to the skin of the face and cover the chin and nose.

2. Another possibility is to slip the surgical mask as a filter between the layers of the three-layer fabric mask. U.S. experts recommend a three-layer mask made of tight-woven fabric that fits snugly on the face, with a filter made of a material that filters small particles between the layers.

3. According to American experts, the filtration efficiency of a fabric can be checked by looking at the fabric against light. If the weft and warp yarns of the fabric are easily separated, the mask is unlikely to be effective.