Amid the worrying increase in infections with the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus, 400 thousand people stopped using public transport in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs due to the restrictions imposed by the Government by decree.

According to official figures released by the Ministry of Transport, “2,030,351 people circulated in public transport in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires “.

Represents a 52% reduction compared to the average number of users who used public transport on business days prior to isolation (4,242,450).

The Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, said that “at this stage we are working with greater stringency in permit controls together with the government of the City and the province of Buenos Aires, “and pointed out that” the number of passengers continues to be more or less equal “to those who circulated before the start of the new restrictions.

Public transport data on the first day of the restrictions.

It was also reported that an average of 379 people per bus circulated this Friday, which means a 35% drop in passengers per unit compared to a business day prior to isolation, where the average was 582.

Meoni said that, beyond the controls, the Government appeal “basically to social commitment, to the responsibility of wearing the chinstrap,” and assured that “the greatest difficulties have not occurred so much due to transportation, or industrial activities or work, but social encounters without distancing and so on. “

Regarding the current frequencies of bus and train services, he assured that “in buses” they are “at the maximum that allows the number of drivers authorized to work because, for example, there are people over 60 years of age or other situations with a license.”

The Minister of Transportation indicated that “in trains” work is done “to the limit of the maximum available frequencies”, and said that “there are 1,970 daily frequencies that circulate in AMBA and today they are being fulfilled.”

That portfolio provided that “in automotive transport, up to 10 people stopped at peak times may be transferred.”

In addition, rail transport may circulate with one person standing per square meter in the available free spaces, exclusively at times of greatest demand.