Coronavirus Already the majority of the sources of infections remain unexplained: “The situation is quite worrying,” says Mika Salminen from THL

The number of cases and the incidence are on the rise.

Coronavirus epidemic has clearly accelerated throughout Finland. Both infection rates and disease incidence are rising sharply.

A record number of coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland on Thursday: 296 new cases. There are currently 34 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants. The proportion of positive samples tested is higher than before. Currently, 1.4 percent of the samples are positive. There are even large differences between the regions.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), it is increasingly no longer possible to determine the source of the infection.

“So the situation is quite worrying,” said the THL director Mika Salminen In Thursday’s coronavirus review by THL and the Department of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

Last week, 60 percent of the sources of infection remained unclear. Regional differences are large. At a press conference on Thursday, it was stated that in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, for example, it is not possible to determine the origin of the infection in more than 80 per cent of cases.

Of the nationwide infections where the source of the infection can be identified, about 40 percent come from a family district or workplace, and about 10–15 percent from food businesses.

Disease situation has clearly deteriorated in six areas. In addition to the Hus region, the regions of Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland and Southern Ostrobothnia are currently in the process of accelerating the epidemic. The Vaasa Hospital District has reported that it is in a more serious phase, ie the spread phase.

Salminen pointed out that infection situations can change very quickly in both directions.

“A special example of how quickly the situation can change is the Vaasa Hospital District, where incidence has risen very high in a short time,” says Salminen.

Thursday’s highest hospital district-specific readings come from Vaasa. There, the majority of sources of infection are unclear.

In Vaasa infections are particularly related to student events and nightlife. According to Salminen, there is a lot of evidence that infections spread particularly effectively in restaurants and nightclubs. According to him, the case of Vaasa is one example of that. Vaasa also has one of the largest nightlife chains in Finland.

According to Salminen, an extensive international study has recently been published, according to which the number of infections could be reduced by up to a third by closing nightclubs and bars.

“This is an extensive study of 41 countries. The screen is pretty hard. The reduction is almost as great as if very extensive restrictive measures are taken on all the activities of society, ”Salminen said.

“This virus is transmitted when you are close, unable to follow safety intervals, speak loudly, sing or otherwise use voice. And if it still has the use of stimulants at the same time, the perception of risk decreases. ”

“This is all completely human, and it’s not about blaming. But this risk must be understood. In such situations, rapid spread is possible and there are really many examples of it both in Finland and internationally, ”Salminen continued.

Coronavirus the progress report also recalled that changes can also take place quickly in a positive direction. In several hospital districts, where infection rates have been clearly on the rise, the worsening of the epidemic has been halted thanks to tracing and containment measures.

“That is the goal of this whole hybrid strategy. In other words, by acting regionally and addressing the problem area locally, it would be possible to avoid having to go through very extensive national restrictive measures, ”Salminen said.

At the event it was also found that of the accelerating areas in the Hus area, more than 80% of the sources of infection remain unidentified. Despite the deteriorating situation, Hus considers that it is still in the process of accelerating, even though the epidemic has significantly worsened.

“The most important factor is that so far – and I emphasize so far – the situation in healthcare is not yet particularly congested. Of course, there has been some growth in the area, ”says Salminen.

Stm: n strategy director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkin according to, the need for hospitalization is growing, but it is not growing as fast as the number of infections.

“In the snapshot group, we have also discussed with intensive care representatives that we are prepared. There is currently no need for special arrangements. The current treatment capacity seems sufficient, even if there are a few more patients, ”he said.

Voipio-Pulkki also highlighted the need to follow recommendations such as hygiene practices in familiar groups of friends and family communities.

He also drew attention to schools and colleges with high exposures but few infections. According to him, it shows that there has been a smooth transition to distance learning in educational institutions. And that among children and young people, the dynamics of infection is different from that of young adults and adults.

“We know that as the virus circulates in the population, it inevitably spreads to older age groups as well. In particular, we now need to pay proactive attention to the fact that Hygiene measures in nursing homes are in order, ”he said.

Voipio-Pulkki stated that tracing the exposed people now places a great burden on healthcare. He hoped that the use of the Coron Flasher, for example, would increase despite minor technical difficulties.