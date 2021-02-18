Coronavirus Already half of Uusimaa’s corona infections may be caused by the British transformation: “Ski holidays can help spread to other parts of Finland”

Coronavirus British transformation is now spreading rapidly, especially in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), and ski holiday tourism threatens to accelerate its spread to other parts of the country.

In total, an even more contagious virus variant has been found in Finland out of 450 infections. Of the cases, 427 are British, 22 are South African and one is Brazilian. 70 per cent of the British transformations have been found in the Hus area and the rest in various parts of Finland.

Last week, in Hus screening tests, so-called s-gene negativity of the virus was already detected in 46% of positive corona samples, suggesting a British variant. The share has grown rapidly, from 31 percent in the previous week to 9 percent in the previous week.

The tests quickly screen for infections that may be caused by the virus. This is ensured by sequencing the genome of the virus, which takes more time to do.

Screening tests are not as certain as sequencing, so some of the suspected mutations turn out to be caused by a common virus strain. However, according to Hus, 90 percent of the positive samples in the screening test are British.

Also the results of the sequencing indicate a generalization of the British transformation, but somewhat more slowly because it takes time to do so.

Professor of Zoonotic Virology, University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti the task force sequenced some of the suspected virus transformation in the Hus region. Vapalahti says that of the 370 samples they sequenced last week, 170 were transformations, that is, almost half. The samples were from at least two weeks ago and show the current situation.

“What we see in the follow-up is that the share has risen rapidly in a couple of weeks. At the moment, it seems that half, if not more, are starting to have this variant in the Hus area, ”says Vapalahti.

In a paper on viral variants published yesterday by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) report the proportion is lower but also timed to an earlier stage. The report includes all cases confirmed by sequencing. They have comprehensive results from the situation a month ago.

According to the report, of the week 3 positive virus samples, the British variant accounted for 11 per cent in the Hus region. Based on Hus screening tests, the proportion would already be much higher at this time.

THL: n leading expert Carita Savolainen-Kopra believes that the proportion of transformation cases in sequencing will also increase as the results become more comprehensive.

“For weeks 4 to 6, not all samples have yet been analyzed. There will be complementary results, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.

According to him, it is difficult to estimate what proportion of all infections in Finland is now British. Currently, sequencing is still focused on securing suspected transformation chains and infection-related infections. It may skew the estimate of the prevalence of the transformation because the findings from these connections become more than from a random population sample.

“Obtaining a population sample is essential to understand the prevalence of a variant in samples that are not directly related to any variant chain.”

The proportion of population samples in the sequencing is increasing and will provide a more accurate picture of the prevalence of variations at the population level in the coming weeks.

Vapalahti estimates that the British variant will soon be the main virus in Finland. Based on data from different regions of Britain and Belgium analysis according to it, it only takes a month for the British version to increase its share from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. Researchers call it the “20 to 80 per month” rule.

“We are starting to be around 50 percent in Uusimaa. The exact number doesn’t matter so much, because it won’t take many weeks anyway when this is our dominant line. A ski holiday can help spread the variant to other parts of Finland, ”says Vapalahti.

According to previously published scenarios by THL modelers, the British variant will reach 50% of all infections in Finland at the end of February or March. The differences in development depend on whether the transformation is assumed to have spread on 15 December or one month later on 15 January.

THL estimates that the British transformation is already accelerating the epidemic in Uusimaa and recommends further restrictions on the Hus area. People are also urged to avoid holiday travel outside their own area until March 14th.

“Throughout Finland, the risk of an epidemic accelerating has increased due to the faster spread of the British variant than other virus types. It has been found in increasing quantities in Uusimaa, ”says THL’s director Mika Salminen justifies in the bulletin.

Vapalahti also believes that the current restrictive measures will not be enough to control the epidemic.

“In terms of British conversion, there is still a big difference between the Hus region and the rest of the country. But when it starts to increase enough, it increases the number of cases and makes tracing and other control measures more difficult. ”