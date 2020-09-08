Coronavirus Already discovered 20 coronavirus infections in Jukuri, Mikkeli, the entire League crew was quarantined – the exposures lengthen to a different league crew

Amongst these uncovered are additionally gamers from the Kouvola KooKoo league crew and workers of the social and well being companies of Etelä-Savo.

7.9. 23:16 | Up to date 16:23

Mikkeli A complete of 17 new coronavirus infections have been detected within the jurors, affecting gamers on the hockey membership’s males’s consultant crew in addition to the A-junior crew.

The membership says in its bulletinthat the contaminated have, asymptomatic, uncovered your complete Jukuri League crew on Monday, which has been quarantined for 14 days immediately. The crew contains all gamers, upkeep workers, coaches and crew administration.

A couple of junior crew coaches who’ve been in a joint coaching session with one who was nonetheless asymptomatic on the time have additionally been quarantined.

Jukurit informed as early as Monday night time that three of its gamers had been identified with the an infection. One of many sufferers has been contaminated at Mikkeli Excessive Faculty. The Jukuri A-Junior crew, coaches and other people uncovered in highschool have already been quarantined.

The Jukuri season opening occasion scheduled for subsequent Monday has been canceled as a result of corona scenario, the membership announced on Tuesday. An identical occasion can be organized at a later date.

Southern Savonia Social and Well being Providers Essote checks your complete crew and the signs uncovered. Director of Well being Providers at Essote Santeri Seppälä estimates that greater than 100 folks can be quarantined.

“I feel it’s doubtless that there can be much more infections within the checks. There can be over 100 to be quarantined. We’re in touch with the authorities in Kouvola and Hämeenlinna, the place the crew had video games over the weekend, ”says Seppälä In the Essote press release.

There are additionally Essote workers amongst these uncovered. Essote issued on Tuesday recommendation use of a face masks within the space. Using the masks is really helpful, for instance, in public transport, on the best way to the coronavirus take a look at and in conditions the place it’s tough to keep up a security distance.

Kouvola Affiliation KooKoo mentioned Tuesday on its websitethat two of its gamers have been uncovered to the coronavirus of their free time within the firm of Jukureid.

In line with KooKoo, gamers have been quarantined for 2 weeks and can be examined on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the KooKoo league crew and the A and B junior groups didn’t meet for joint observe on Tuesday morning, KooKoo CEO Sakari Välimaa says in a press launch.

Jukurien The chance of publicity to HPK, the second opponent of the A-junior crew, has been assessed as low by the well being authorities. HPK says in its press release, the authority has not issued quarantine suggestions to the membership’s A and B junior groups.

As a precaution, these HPK junior groups have canceled the joint observe for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The Kanta-Häme Hospital District Consortium is accountable for investigating the chain of an infection and instructing HPK and its crew representatives,” the HPK press launch states.