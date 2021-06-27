Coronavirus Already 167 tourists from Helsinki who have returned from St. Petersburg have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection

On Sunday, at least 28 Helsinki residents developed a coronary infection on a trip to St. Petersburg.

Football The interest rate tracking of Helsinki tourists at the European Championships calmed down at least momentarily on Sunday, but the number of positive samples has already increased to 167, reports the chief physician of Helsinki’s epidemiological activities Sanna Isosomppi on Sunday night.

Isosomppi estimates that BTI will reveal even more cases in the coming week, as the incubation period for a corona infection can be as long as two weeks. In addition, it is possible that those already infected will spread further infections.

Director of Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen said earlier on Sunday that trackers call positive sample providers throughout the evening. There were fewer new samples to be examined on Sunday than on Saturday.

By Saturday night, a total of 139 corona cases were known in Helsinki, in which the patient had participated in the European Football Championships in St. Petersburg. The number thus increased by 28 new cases on Sunday.

“Let’s hope the worst is over, at least in these first-generation infections,” Lukkarinen said.

Tourists a more specific variant of coronary infections is still to be elucidated. The alpha or British variant has been more common in Finland, but in Russia the common delta or Indian variant is more rapidly infecting than the alpha variant.

According to Lukkarinen, preliminary information on the corona variant of race tourists will be available at the beginning of next week. More detailed studies of the variant will take a week.