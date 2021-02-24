In the midst of the scandal after the revelation of the existence of a VIP vaccination program in the Ministry of Health that cost Ginés González García the position at the head of the health portfolio, the Government launched a public registry on Wednesday that allows monitor in real time the amount of doses applied in all the country.

Until the morning of this Wednesday, and as detailed by the “Public Vaccination Monitor” presented by the new Minister Carla Vizzotti, the Government distributed 1,703,615 doses of which 780,455 were applied, just over 48%.

Vaccines are distributed in proportion to the number of inhabitants of each jurisdiction, so the province of Buenos Aires is the one that received the most and the one that, so far, applied the most doses, with 267,148 vaccines out of a total of 667,510. However, in the percentage in relation to the vaccines received, the City and other provinces have applied more doses.

The City of Buenos Aires, per case, has received 156,425 so far and applied just over 48% (75,184). 126,900 arrived in Córdoba and 69,945 (55%) were applied. Those jurisdictions that received the least amount of vaccines were those that, in proportion, had the highest number of vaccines.

Data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

In the detail it is specified that 513,394 people received one dose of the vaccine and 267,061 have already completed the immunization process with the two doses.

As officially reported, the Public Vaccination Monitor can be consulted by any citizen and has public information to “guarantee more transparency in each of the stages of the implementation of the immunization plan.”

In the portal (argentina.gob.ar/monitorcovid) it is possible to verify, province by province, the doses distributed throughout the country, as well as the number of applications by condition (health personnel, people over 60 years old, strategic personnel and people with risk factors between 18 and 59 years old ).

The vaccines applied so far, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

The incorporation of new vaccines and the number of doses that enter the country will also be reported, along with the producing laboratories and countries of origin.

The data published since this Wednesday “come to complement those that are currently published with the epidemiological situation at the national level and by province, and the necessary context data to be able to continue evaluating the evolution of the pandemic,” they said from the health portfolio.

It is also specified that the main source of information is the National Health Surveillance System (SNVS), a tool that enables the use, analysis and dissemination of relevant health information aimed at the promotion, prevention and control of diseases and risks for the health of the population.

Meanwhile, the data on the pandemic immunization strategy come from the Federal Register of Nominal Vaccination (Nomivac), which is part of the Integrated Argentine Health Information System (SISA), whose objective is to manage vaccination coverage throughout the country, both those of the National Vaccination Calendar, as well as special actions such as the current campaign against SARS-COV-2 COVID-19.

Vizzotti, who led the presentation, maintained that the objective is “strengthen transparency and define specifically under which strict guidelines strategic personnel and decision-makers in the State will access vaccination “.

