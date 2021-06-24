Coronavirus Almost a hundred coronary infections have already been detected in tourists returning to Finland from St. Petersburg, some of which have been quarantined

In particular, THL urges those on the Neva Tours bus tour in St. Petersburg earlier this week to apply for corona tests and avoid non-family contacts.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) reports on Thursday that almost a hundred coronavirus infections have already been diagnosed among Finns traveling in St. Petersburg. The number is likely to continue to grow.

In particular, THL urges those on the Neva Tours bus tour in St. Petersburg earlier this week to apply for corona tests and avoid non-family contacts.

The corona exposure threat affects passengers on fifteen buses. All buses left St. Petersburg for Finland on Tuesday at noon. The buses headed to different parts of Finland.

THL: n manager Mika Salminen says he is concerned that people who have traveled to St. Petersburg would go for corona tests.

“I’m worried that people would understand going to the test even if it’s Midsummer, and even if someone might feel they have nothing and therefore don’t need to go for the test,” Salminen says on Thursday.

Salminen states that when a person has been in St. Petersburg, and when there are known exposures in the buses that have returned from there, then the person should not go to celebrate Midsummer among others.

“Sometimes you have to make difficult choices.”

The second corona test should be taken 72 hours after arrival in Finland. If the test is negative, according to Salminen, you can then join other Midsummer celebrations almost without worries.

“It is estimated that 96 percent of cases become apparent within 72 hours,” says Salminen.

According to Salminen, 60–70 per cent of people who arrived in Finland via the Nuijamaa border between 10 June and 23 June have been tested. Others have carried a negative test certificate.

In Vaalimaa, almost all people who came to Finland have also been tested in the last week or have had a negative test certificate, except on Tuesday, June 22, when almost 800 people had to be sent for tests to their hometowns.

Cherish of the approximately 900 samples taken at the border crossing point, not all have yet been completed.

The majority of those who tested positive for coronavirus are young men who, in addition to the Helsinki metropolitan area, are from the south of the Pori – Tampere – Mikkeli axis.

Of the samples taken at the Nuijamaa border crossing point, infections have been found in people from different parts of Finland.

Cherish The border crossing point was blocked on Tuesday evening, when there was not enough capacity for corona testing of football tourists returning to Finland.

Some waited at the border for up to three hours. During Tuesday, about 900 immigrants were tested at the station, but about 800 passengers were allowed into Finland in the evening, so that they were directed to three days of voluntary quarantine. They were advised to apply for a corona test in their home community.

On Tuesday, 760 people arrived in Nuijamaa for border checks, of whom there were about 500 tourists. According to Karhula, those who arrived after the evening had to wait a few hours. However, everything was tested by 11:30 p.m.

It is possible, the coronavirus infection that may have been acquired during the journey may not yet appear when the border is crossed.

That’s why self-quarantine is important, Kymsote and Eksote emphasize in their release. There are already cases where people who have returned from a race trip have not been quarantined on their own.

“We are also aware of a case in our own area where a race tourist from Kymenlaakso has given a negative sample at the border. Marja-Liisa Mäntymaa in the bulletin.

Also Director of Hus Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen writes on Twitter on Thursday that the Helsinki infectious disease authorities are aware of cases where football tourists have not followed the quarantine instructions.

According to Lehtonen, there are also known cases where, despite a positive test result, people have moved in traffic or restaurants.