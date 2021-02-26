Coronavirus All of these things change with restrictions: HS listed actions to reduce human encounters

The exceptional circumstances in March mean that restaurants in the worst areas will be closed for three weeks. In addition, schools will switch to distance learning for three weeks through regional decisions. The restrictions take into account the fact that the situation of the epidemic varies within the country.

Finland will move to exceptional circumstances for a period of three weeks from 8 March to 28 March.

Exceptions this time mean that restaurants close during that time so that only food can be sold out.

Restaurants are catching up in areas where the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and spreading. It means most of Finland. In the basic areas, the restaurants remain open. These areas are currently Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, South Savo and North Karelia.

Restaurants can be opened after these three weeks, but their opening hours, number of guests and drinks will still be limited. Among other things, the reduction of opening hours has been discussed.

From Friday, March 5, a “ban on dancing and singing” will take effect, which will last until the end of June. Restaurants across the country need to organize their operations indoors so that customers are guided to sit in their seats. Restaurants are also not allowed to organize or allow, for example, dancing and performances at a karaoke venue.

Exceptional circumstances during 8-28. March upper grades of primary school, ie 7-9. classes and secondary schools, ie high schools and vocational schools, are moving to distance learning in areas that are in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic.

In addition, group hobbies for people over the age of 12 will be suspended. Early childhood education and primary schools remain in contact education.

The government will make a decision on the transition to exceptional circumstances next week. According to the government’s policy, the Standby Act will not be introduced now, on the basis of which a lot of restrictions were introduced a year ago during exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional circumstances will therefore only start in March, but other stricter restrictions will be introduced immediately.

A total of seven hospital districts, ie Helsinki and Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta, Kanta-Häme, Vaasa, Åland and Lapland, are at or near the most serious stage of the epidemic, ie the spread.

These areas controlled fully implement these measures:

Extensive telework and face mask recommendation

Protection of risk groups

University distance learning

Restrictions and closures of public spaces

Suspension of group hobbies for adults

Possible restrictions on passenger numbers

In addition, further action was needed in the areas of the spread phase:

Restriction on gatherings of more than six people

Avoiding private events for more than six people

Municipalities are stepping up their measures in quarantine and isolation activities

In addition, for nine areas of the acceleration phase recommended introduce all the same measures. These areas are Eastern Savo, South Karelia, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Päijät-Häme, Western Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Southern Ostrobothnia and Kymenlaakso.

Infectious Diseases Act in accordance with new powers introduced immediately in the areas of the spread phase. These new powers did not come into force until the beginning of the week, when the amendments to the law came into force. As a result, municipalities and regional government authorities, or Avit, were given even greater opportunities to restrict people-to-people contacts.

For example, in the metropolitan area will be introduced from Monday 1 March the most severe measures permitted by the Communicable Diseases Act. This means, for example, those related to exercise and leisure private closure of facilities such as gyms. This can always be done for two weeks at a time.

In the case of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the decision is made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

In addition to the gyms, similar private facilities include team sports, group exercise and contact sports facilities, public saunas and swimming pools, as well as indoor swimming pools, spa pool facilities and changing rooms.

Dance venues and choral singing facilities will also be closed. The same goes for amateur theaters, amusement parks, zoo interiors, indoor playgrounds and playgrounds. The living quarters of shopping centers will also be closed, excluding retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, as well as access to them.

Stubborn In addition to the means, the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates, among other things, the possibility of washing or disinfecting hands in customer premises and obliging private and public actors to act in such a way that it is possible to avoid close contacts. This applies to interiors for more than 10 people and outdoor spaces for more than 50 people.