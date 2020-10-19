Switzerland, faced in recent days with an exponential increase in coronavirus cases, is the latest European country to announce restrictions. But it is all of Europe that is trying to defend itself against the second wave. More than 8,000 people have died on the continent in a week, the heaviest death toll since mid-May.

In Belgium, the authorities are sounding the alarm. The Brussels region and Wallonia are close to a “tsunami“. From Monday, October 19, cafes and restaurants will be closed for four weeks. A curfew will also be put in place. In Germany, the epidemic is progressing very quickly. Angela Merkel, Chancellor, appealed to his fellow citizens, asking them to “give up all travel that is not really necessary “.