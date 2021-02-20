Coronavirus All a thousand employees of Rauma Shipyard have been tested, 230 corona infections have already been revealed: “It is expected that more infections will occur”

The shipyard will decide to restart work on Sunday.

Rauman the yard has already been found to have 230 coronavirus infections. On Saturday, 45 new infections have occurred in the yard’s employees. On Friday, more than 80 infections were recorded.

Department Chief Physician Tuomas Nieminen The Infection Unit of the Hundred Hospital estimates that the peak of infection has now been reached, but further infections are still expected.

“This number of positives is unlikely to be seen in the next few days, because now it’s the result of big screenings. However, a significant part of the personnel has been exposed and of course more infections are expected, ”says Nieminen.

The health services of the city of Rauma have now tested the entire yard’s population, ie about a thousand people.

Dock was closed for the weekend due to infections. CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions Jyrki Heinimaa says the yard’s facilities will be cleaned and disinfected over the weekend. On Sunday, the company will make a decision for next week.

“We still have to wait for the quarantine decisions made by the authorities. After that, we will be able to estimate how many employees will have to leave work due to either infection or exposure. ”

Workers exposed to the virus will be quarantined for two weeks. The shipyard employs about 200 Rauma Marine Constructions employees. The remaining employees are employees of subcontractors.

Tuomas Nieminen’s biggest concern is that the virus will spread from the shipyard to other parts of the city.

“Some of the affected workers are those who have no contact with other Rauma employees, but when there is such a massive number of infections, they can start spreading outside the shipyard community.”

The City of Rauma announced on Friday that Rauma Hospital and the departments of enhanced service housing should not be visited now.

Virus variants the possible contribution to the yard’s infection cluster has not yet been determined. Samples have been sent for virus analysis, but the results of the analyzes have not been completed.

“It is possible that this is a virus variant already because of the widespread spread of the virus. The yard has an international work community, and there have certainly been infections abroad. On the other hand, even a conventional coronavirus can spread in favorable conditions in this way, ”says Nieminen.

According to the infection figures published on Saturday, more than 60 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Pori, a neighbor of Rauma.

However, there is no cluster of infection in Pori, and the infections have been detected in samples given by the employees of the Rauma shipyard.

“The situation in Pori is by no means the same as the figures suggest. If the person being tested does not have a home municipality in Finland, his or her test results will go to the peak of the municipality where the sample has been analyzed in the infectious disease register, ”Nieminen says.

Rauman the infections of the yard’s workers have not been serious so far.

“No infected shipyard employee has been hospitalized. Of course, we do not know where the next two weeks will lead, ”Nieminen says.

It has been suspected in public that the infection cluster at Rauma shipyard has a link to the infections at Turku shipyard. Nieminen considers contact possible.

“According to the information I received from the shipyard, there has been no movement of workers between the shipyards. However, this does not mean that there is no connection on any route. ”

Infections there are several reasons for the spread among shipyard workers. The shipyard is an international operating environment where employees come from outside Finland.

“In addition to working together, employees live relatively densely and move together from one place of accommodation to another,” says Nieminen.

Jyrki Heinimaa says that the shipyard is now going through safety plans related to accommodation with subcontractors.

“We also need to make sure that the rules of the game are clear to everyone.”

Heinimaa says that he is extremely disappointed with the situation.

“We have been working for years to be able to continue building ships in Rauma. Right now, when vaccinations are approaching, such a situation is happening, ”says Heinimaa.