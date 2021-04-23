Axel Kicillof arrived this afternoon at the Casa Rosada together with his Deputy Minister of Health Nicolás Kreplak to meet with the president Alberto Fernandez. The Buenos Aires governor reviews the health situation of the province and the metropolitan area with the head of state. Worries in the Province the availability of therapy units intensive in the face of the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

The Province has been raising the need for restrictive measures in the AMBA for weeks. Kicillof wants the measures adopted last week to be more rigorously followed. The Buenos Aires president again warned this Friday about the increase in hospitalizations of young people.

“In the Province of Buenos Aires, yesterday, the average age of the 1821 interned in intensive care was 61 years. Of them, 851 – practically half – are UNDER 61 years old. This is what I saw when touring our hospitals. I pointed it out to warn that being young is not enough to save yourself from having the disease in its most serious form. It’s not a flu, “he said in the morning on his social networks before going to La Rosada.

The governor’s laderos indicate that the Province claims that the measures taken so far be carried out more effectively. The Ministry of National Security called on the Buenos Aires executive to increase controls.

While the political tension between the national and Buenos Aires ruling party with the City rises, high sources at the Head of Government warn that it will be necessary to increase restrictive measures. “There are those who say that it will be necessary to apply the hammer tactic and lower circulation, go to a kind of Phase 1 during the next few weeks, although without necessarily suspending face-to-face classes altogether,” they warned.

In the Nation and in the Province they objected to the statements of the Buenos Aires Minister of Health Fernán Quirós, who had said that the cases in the City are decreasing. “There is a threat, but very high -of 2,700 cases- it is a number that is not sustainable,” they point out.

In the Capital, they also believe that the situation in the Province is more pressing and that if the therapy units in the Province become saturated, it will not take long to refer hospitalizations to the City. “Next week, more meetings will be necessary,” said Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s cabinet.

Note in development