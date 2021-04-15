The new restrictions due to the advance of the coronavirus caused a strong controversy and the rejection of several sectors for the closure of schools in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) between April 19 and 30.

But also, the presidential announcement generated a strong malaise in the Buenosairean Government, from where they affirmed that they were not consulted on the application of the new restrictions.

However, President Alberto Fernández justified the closure of schools on Thursday and also explained why this time he did not agree on the new measures with the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Fernández admitted that the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, “wanted to continue with face-to-face classes”, but assured that “you cannot continue as if nothing happened, you cannot be so cold.”

“It is not only that (open schools) you have to see how mothers crowd the doors and infections can be easier, see how the boys play with each other to change their chinstraps,” he said in statements to Radio 10.

The closure of schools generated a particular malaise in broad sectors of society, taking into account that in 2020 there were practically no face-to-face classes.

In addition, the decision exposed Trotta, who until the last moment had guaranteed the continuity of the face-to-face classes.

The dialogue with Larreta

But in addition, Fernández explained why this time he did not agree on the measures with the Buenos Aires head of government, something that generated a strong malaise in the Uspallata headquarters.

“I did not speak with Larreta, I always try to dialogue, I discussed the previous measures. I wanted to close the restaurants and they asked me not to do it; I said it was until 10 p.m. and they asked me until 11 p.m.; and later I found out that businesses they closed at 23 and they could stay until 00 and they did not agree with the traffic restrictions, “he said.

“This measure was taken by me and I am in charge,” continued Fernández, who also said that “the federal forces are going to take charge and they are going to enforce it” and pointed against the City Police. “If they don’t want to do it like I saw what happened the weekend in Palermo …”.

“My phone has half of Argentina. The number of residents of Palermo who sent photos of what was happening over the weekend. Let’s not fool ourselves anymore,” he lashed out.

JPE