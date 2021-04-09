In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus, and when the Government applied new social restrictions, President Alberto Fernández anticipated that two million of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and also doses of Sputnik V are expected in the next few days.

“If everything is fulfilled as we have discussed, enough vaccines are entering in the second half of April, so we will be able to accelerate the rate of vaccination, which is what matters most to me,” he said.

Speaking to El Uncover radio, the president explained that doses of Sputnik V will arrive and also the two million that remain from the agreement with China for Sinopharm.

Days ago, one of the three million doses that the Government agreed with the National Pharmaceutical Corporation of China arrived in Argentina.

News in development.

JPE