A few hours after the national government ordered a tightening of the restriction measures for the next nine days due to the increase in coronavirus infections, President Alberto Fernández again asked this Friday for “equitable and supportive” access to vaccines against Covid- 19.

“It is essential to guarantee equitable and supportive access to vaccines and medicines. The serious inequality in access to medicines and vaccines represents an unjust, extremely immoral and contrary to the interests of the international community as a whole, “Fernández stressed during his participation, by videoconference, in the World Health Summit, convened by the Italian presidency of the G20 and the European Commission.

From the Olivos Residence, the Head of State stressed that the equal access to the vaccine “must be a priority for the States, since it is a necessary condition to overcome this pandemic and favor the effective enjoyment of the right to health “.

In this framework, he warned that there is a “disproportionate negative impact in developing countries and in the most vulnerable populations“of the” serious health, economic and social consequences “caused by the pandemic.

Fernández claimed that “the unprecedented scientific achievements that have been achieved benefit everyone”, and highlighted the “need to review and update the global healthcare architecture in a way that allows knowledge sharing, joint research and promoting the participation of developing countries in international scientific networks. “

“Redesigning the global health governance system is the starting point,” emphasized the President, who was accompanied by ministers Felipe Solá (Foreign Relations) and Carla Vizzotti (Health).

Alberto Fernandez asked “to review and update the global healthcare architecture.” Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

In addition, he reiterated his support for “the adoption of new tools and strategies aimed at favoring emergency preparedness and response based on international solidarity and cooperation.”

“The pandemic is a warning and at the same time an opportunity to move towards more equitable, more inclusive and just societies. It is also to redesign more supportive health systems that guarantee the effective exercise of the right to health, with equity and quality. in all countries “, he sentenced.

The Summit was chaired jointly in the Italian capital by the President of the Council of Ministers of that country, Mario Draghi, and the President of the European Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen.

The event was attended by representatives of invited nations, international and regional organizations, and world health experts, with the aim of sharing the lessons learned from the Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic and signing the Rome Declaration.

Among the participants were the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden; from China, Xi Jinping; from France, Emmanuel Macron; and from Russia, Vladimir Putin; the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga and of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Also joining the virtual meeting were the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva; the Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; and the Secretary General of the OECD, Ángel Gurría; among other leaders of G20 member countries.

JPE