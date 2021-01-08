Coronavirus Air traffic restrictions will continue and expand next week

Traficom banned passenger flights to Finland from Britain, Ireland and South Africa next week.

Renew The restrictions on passenger air traffic will take effect next Monday, when passenger air traffic arriving in Finland will be suspended for a week from Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa.

The matter was reported by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom on Friday afternoon. The suspension is valid for at least a week and was filed by THL. The reason is a new, more rapidly spreading variant of coronavirus disease.

The restriction does not prevent a Finnish citizen from returning to Finland, but applies to direct passenger air traffic to Finland, which will therefore also be banned from Ireland and South Africa next week, says the CEO. Jarkko Saarimäki Traficomista.

Restriction has the greatest impact on traffic between Finland and the United Kingdom, which Finnair has already flown in only one direction due to Traficom’s previous decisions. The planes have returned empty from Britain. Until now, Finnair has flown to Ireland twice a week.

On the other hand, there have been no direct flights from South Africa to Finland.

“In the case of South Africa, the restriction practically prevents it if an airline opens a connection to Finland. This is a precaution, ”says Saarimäki.

The restriction does not apply if a passenger would like to fly on a stopover from these countries to Finland during that time. However, in that case, entry would be decided by the border authority.

Traficom cites the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which stated at the end of December that the new covid-19 variant observed in the UK is spreading much faster than previous coronavirus subtypes.

According to it, case mortality does not appear to have increased, but the new virus variant, as it becomes more common, will cause a much faster-spreading epidemic. Thus, it also jeopardizes the carrying capacity of the health care system.

ECDC recommends that EU countries rapidly introduce measures to identify new viral variants and cut off infection chains before they spread more widely.

According to it, a slightly different type of virus variant has also been found in a passenger arriving from South Africa, which can also spread faster than before.

In Finland, THL believes that passengers arriving from Britain, South Africa and now also Ireland pose a significant risk factor for the spread of new virus variants to Finland.

Therefore, THL considers it necessary to continue the suspension of passenger air traffic from Great Britain for at least a week from Monday and to impose a similar restriction on passenger air traffic from South Africa and Ireland to Finland.