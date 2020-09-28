The government unveiled Friday, September 25 a new aid plan aimed at absorbing losses in the restaurant sector. All employees will thus be able to benefit from partial unemployment, at 100% of the net salary for those receiving the minimum wage and 84% of the net salary for those who earn more.

Revalued aid will also be offered to companies with fewer than twenty employees, whose turnover does not exceed two million euros. These aids will vary according to the restrictions imposed on the establishment (complete closure or time restrictions). To obtain it, restaurants will have to prove that their turnover has fallen by more than 80%. All establishments that show a loss of turnover greater than 50% will also be exempt from social charges.

