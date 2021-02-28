Coronavirus Afterski-dj Levi-Äija would now start a gig tube, but with the pandemic he will spend a year-long winter holiday: “When people are banned from dancing and singing, they will be depressed there”

In Levi-Äjä is going for a little longer ski vacation.

The coron pandemic took the DJ musician’s gig. Since then, it has been time to be with the boy, explore himself and make songs at home in a log house in Sirka, Kittilä, next to the slopes of Levi. It has now been time for the track as well.

Levi-Äijä lived Juuso Juntunen, 39, is known in Levi and a little else as the savage of the festive people, the star DJ of the afterski terraces and nightclubs, who plays just the kind of music his party wants. And make these dance, sing, shout, and drink.

That has not been very acceptable for almost a year.

Levi-Äijä at work in March last year in Levi, at the Vinkkari afterski party.­

HS wrote a long story about Juntunen last March, just a couple of days before the party ended like a wall and Finland caught up. The picture above is of that thing.

“It was an absurd spring. A couple of live streams were made. It was hard to believe things were going that way. Admittedly, I sensed it a little in advance. Even myself was haunted by the idea of ​​having to do chores in a nightclub in poor ventilation. When it was said in Finland that it would not spread here, I was like what you know, ”Juntunen says at home.

“There were quite heavenly skis here, but when you went to the villages, it was just a ghost town.”

Juntunen lives in a log semi-detached house in Sirka, a few kilometers from the slopes.­

When HS met him now now, just over an hour had passed since the government had announced a new three-week lockout that could shut down food restaurants as well. So what happens to the afterski party of spring resorts at ski resorts? Juntunen probably knows the answer.

“Afterski chores should start on Vinkkari’s terrace on March 12, but it’s now a melted impossibility. I don’t think it starts. There was just a message from Ruka that they were not allowed to use a DJ on the terrace. ”

It seems that Juntunen’s ski holiday will continue and income streams will be depleted. But he doesn’t seem bitter.

However, private gigs bring relief. “They range from a few people’s parties to weddings, bachelor parties and birthdays. They have I nourished myself, “he says.

“I have to be grateful that I got those gigs done. I still haven’t had to do other dunes. There are many colleagues. ”

He calculates that he has lost tens of thousands of euros due to the corona. He’s no cheap dj he’s, gig mixes start at a ton. At his best, he has done 97 gigs in two months.

Gigs would still make sense, whether it was DJ chores or performing your own music, or both. In normal time, the season would start now and only end on May Day.

“This would be just the time to make money. But I’ve accepted it. I am Gösta Sundqvist mode and I do songs. When I am not at work all the time, I have started to find out who I am. ”

Sundqvist is his absolute role model in making songs. Levi-Äijä, who could sometimes be Leevi-Äijä, plays the latest song from the speakers of his home studio Polyamoria. Its video will be released soon.

“I was wondering how long I would last when I turned 40 in the summer. Even children are already beginning to understand the words of the songs. The boy especially listens to a song about strippers. ”

So Levi-Äijä is clearly getting more serious. Maybe the Corona Age has caused that too.

“Levi-Äijä has a role. I’m good at it, and behind it is easy to hide. Levi-Äijä can do things that Juuso doesn’t. ”

Recently, at home, he cleaned a large portion of the Äijä props, i.e. performance clothes and other relays, to one corner when he noticed that the cabin was full of it.

“It’s a little boring now. It looks good in that respect that there are a lot of people here. The whole village has not gone bankrupt, but the entertainment restaurants are one of the biggest losers. It seems that people have found it here well now that they can’t even go abroad. ”

However, the human need for a party still lives somewhere, Juntunen knows, and then Levi-Äijo will be needed again. Man wants to celebrate everyday forgetfulness even for a moment.

“When the people are banned from dancing and singing and banned from expressing themselves, yes they are depressed. People need entertainment. ”

Thence he tells a personal story. One night the woman came to tell her that she has a daughter who will soon die of leukemia. The woman told Juntunen that she had not been able to think of anything else for a year and a half. But Juntunen had created such an atmosphere in the aftersk that the woman had been able to forget about it for a couple of hours.

“Then I cried a little. I saw the importance of entertainment. ”

What about spring in a year? What if we all got vaccinations then?

“I don’t think things will get back to normal, and I’m not just talking about Levi. The importance of nightmares and dancing is declining. I wish people didn’t have to draw so much alcohol. ”

He says he hopes people will remember, amidst constraints and fear, that social contact and joy are needed.

“Now it looks like spring is lost, but ice is being hit in the hat. When it’s time to celebrate again, Levi-Äijä is waiting here at the foot of the fell, even more intact and at least well rested, ”Juntunen knows.

“But there’s this best job, pulling people to parties and living here in paradise. I’m not going to stop at such an anticlimax. Some kind of big fulfillment at the end has yet to come. ”

While waiting for better times, you can even hone your song blanks, which the computer is halfway through.

“What’s important is spending time with family and friends, not money. Life goes on and they don’t party yet. ”